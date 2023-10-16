New England fruit farmers begin to reimagine crops as climate shifts
New England's apple harvest has been a bust and the reason goes back to an early spring frost and the implications of climate change.
Copyright 2023 NPR
New England's apple harvest has been a bust and the reason goes back to an early spring frost and the implications of climate change.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.