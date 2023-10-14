© 2023 MTPR
2023 had the hottest September in 174-year record

By Julia Simon
Published October 14, 2023 at 5:59 AM MDT

On Friday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration confirmed that last month was the hottest September in 174 years of climate records.

Julia Simon
