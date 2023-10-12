Gazans are under siege as Israel retaliates for the massive Hamas attack
Gaza is under siege — cut off from food, water and fuel. Israel is raining down destruction on the Palestinian enclave as its residents try to survive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Gaza is under siege — cut off from food, water and fuel. Israel is raining down destruction on the Palestinian enclave as its residents try to survive.
Copyright 2023 NPR
We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.
To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.