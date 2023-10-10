© 2023 MTPR
An EV future, paid for by gas

By Camila Domonoske
Published October 10, 2023 at 3:28 PM MDT

At the Detroit auto show this year, there weren't any electric vehicle debuts. Companies are committed to building EVs — but they're funding those plans with lots and lots of gas-powered moneymakers.

Camila Domonoske
Camila Flamiano Domonoske covers cars, energy and the future of mobility for NPR's Business Desk.
