© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Queer rock icon Melissa Etheridge opens up in new memoir, 'Talking To My Angels'

By Erika Ryan,
Noah CaldwellMary Louise Kelly
Published September 8, 2023 at 2:49 PM MDT

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with musician Melissa Etheridge about her new memoir Talking to My Angels.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Noah Caldwell
Mary Louise Kelly
Mary Louise Kelly is a co-host of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine.
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information