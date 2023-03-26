Satellite Images Show Devastation From Tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi

Satellite images released by Maxar on Sunday, March 26, show devastation in Rolling Fork, Mississippi, after a deadly tornado tore through the town on Friday night.

Maxar collected images from the town on Sunday and compared them to images collected on December 27, 2022, to show the destruction caused by Friday's tornado.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies BEFORE: Homes and buildings along Walnut Street in Rolling Fork, Miss. on Dec. 27, 2022.

Extensive damage to buildings, homes and infrastructure can be seen across the area as the tornado moved from the southwest to the northeast directly through the town, Maxar said. At least 25 people were killed and dozens more injured after multiple tornadoes ripped through western Mississippi, officials said.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies BEFORE: Tornado closer view of U.S. Post Office and county clerk office Walnut Street, Rolling Fork, Miss. on Dec. 27, 2022.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies AFTER: Closer view of damaged U.S. Post Office and county clerk office on Walnut Street, Rolling Fork, Miss. on March 26, 2023.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies BEFORE: Tornado homes along Walnut and Mulberry Street, Rolling Fork, Miss. on Dec. 27, 2022.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies AFTER: Destroyed homes along Walnut and Mulberry Street, Rolling Fork, Miss. on March 26, 2023.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies BEFORE: Businesses and homes near Blues Highway, Rolling Fork, Miss. in Dec. 27, 2022.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies AFTER: Destroyed businesses and homes near Blues Highway, Rolling Fork, Miss. on March 26, 2023.

/ Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies / Satellite image ©2023 Maxar Technologies BEFORE: Overview of Rolling Fork, Miss. on Dec. 27, 2022.