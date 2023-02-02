2023 Grammy Awards: The full list of nominees and winners

Updated February 5, 2023 at 11:43 PM ET
The complete list of nominees and winners (noted in bold below) of the 65th annual Grammy Awards, as presented on Sunday, Feb. 5, is below. The list of nominees was led by Beyoncé, with nine nominations, and Kendrick Lamar, who had eight. With four awards, Beyoncé surpass the longtime record holder, conductor Georg Solti, to become the artist with the most Grammys in the awards' history.
GENERAL
1. Record Of The Year
"Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA
"Easy On Me" by Adele
"BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé
"Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige
"You And Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
"Woman" by Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar
WINNER: "About Damn Time" by Lizzo
"As It Was" by Harry Styles
2. Album Of The Year
Voyage by ABBA
30 by Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
RENAISSANCE by Beyoncé
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
Special by Lizzo
WINNER: Harry's House by Harry Styles
3. Song Of The Year
"abcdefu" — Sara Davis, GAYLE & Dave Pittenger, songwriters (GAYLE)
"About Damn Time" — Melissa "Lizzo" Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
"All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)" — Liz Rose & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"As It Was" — Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon & Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
"Bad Habit" — Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
"BREAK MY SOUL" — Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Easy On Me" — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
"The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
WINNER: "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
4. Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
WINNER: Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
POP
5. Best Pop Solo Performance
WINNER: "Easy On Me" by Adele
"Moscow Mule" by Bad Bunny
"Woman" by Doja Cat
"Bad Habit" by Steve Lacy
"About Damn Time" by Lizzo
"As It Was" by Harry Styles
6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
"Don't Shut Me Down" by ABBA
"Bam Bam" by Camila Cabello Featuring Ed Sheeran
"My Universe" by Coldplay & BTS
"I Like You (A Happier Song)" by Post Malone & Doja Cat
WINNER: "Unholy" by Sam Smith & Kim Petras
7. Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Higher by Michael Bublé
When Christmas Comes Around... by Kelly Clarkson
I Dream Of Christmas (Extended) by Norah Jones
Evergreen by Pentatonix
Thank You by Diana Ross
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage by ABBA
30 by Adele
Music Of The Spheres by Coldplay
Special by Lizzo
WINNER: Harry's House by Harry Styles
DANCE/ELECTRONIC MUSIC
9. Best Dance/Electronic Recording
WINNER: "BREAK MY SOUL" by Beyoncé
"Rosewood" by Bonobo
"Don't Forget My Love" by Diplo & Miguel
"I'm Good (Blue)" by David Guetta & Bebe Rexha
"Intimidated" by KAYTRANADA Featuring H.E.R.
"On My Knees" by RÜFÜS DU SOL
10. Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
WINNER: Renaissance by Beyoncé
Fragments by Bonobo
Diplo by Diplo
The Last Goodbye by ODESZA
Surrender by RÜFÜS DU SOL
CONTEMPORARY INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC
11. Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Between Dreaming And Joy by Jeff Coffin
Not Tight by DOMi & JD Beck
Blooz by Grant Geissman
Jacob's Ladder by Brad Mehldau
WINNER: Empire Central by Snarky Puppy
ROCK
12. Best Rock Performance
"So Happy It Hurts" by Bryan Adams
"Old Man" by Beck
"Wild Child" by The Black Keys
WINNER: "Broken Horses" by Brandi Carlile
"Crawl!" by Idles
"Patient Number 9" by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck
"Holiday" by Turnstile
13. Best Metal Performance
"Call Me Little Sunshine" by Ghost
"We'll Be Back" by Megadeth
"Kill Or Be Killed" by Muse
WINNER: "Degradation Rules" by Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi
"Blackout" by Turnstile
14. Best Rock Song
"Black Summer" — Flea, John Frusciante, Anthony Kiedis & Chad Smith, songwriters (Red Hot Chili Peppers)
"Blackout" — Brady Ebert, Daniel Fang, Franz Lyons, Pat McCrory & Brendan Yates, songwriters (Turnstile)
WINNER: "Broken Horses" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
"Harmonia's Dream" — Robbie Bennett & Adam Granduciel, songwriters (The War On Drugs)
"Patient Number 9" — John Osbourne, Chad Smith, Ali Tamposi, Robert Trujillo & Andrew Wotman, songwriters (Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck)
15. Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie by The Black Keys
The Boy Named If by Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler by Idles
Mainstream Sellout by Machine Gun Kelly
WINNER: Patient Number 9 by Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa by Spoon
ALTERNATIVE
16. Best Alternative Music Performance
"There'd Better Be A Mirrorball" by Arctic Monkeys
"Certainty" by Big Thief
"King" by Florence + The Machine
WINNER: "Chaise Longue" by Wet Leg
"Spitting Off The Edge Of The World" by Yeah Yeah Yeahs Featuring Perfume Genius
17. Best Alternative Music Album
WE by Arcade Fire
Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You by Big Thief
Fossora by Björk
WINNER: Wet Leg by Wet Leg
Cool It Down by Yeah Yeah Yeahs
R&B
18. Best R&B Performance
"VIRGO'S GROOVE" by Beyoncé
"Here With Me" by Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson .Paak
WINNER: "Hrs & Hrs" by Muni Long
"Over" by Lucky Daye
"Hurt Me So Good" by Jazmine Sullivan
19. Best Traditional R&B Performance
"Do 4 Love" by Snoh Aalegra
"Keeps On Fallin'" by Babyface Featuring Ella Mai
WINNER: "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA" by Beyoncé
"'Round Midnight" by Adam Blackstone Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
"Good Morning Gorgeous" by Mary J. Blige
20. Best R&B Song
WINNER: "CUFF IT" — Denisia "Blu June" Andrews, Beyoncé, Mary Christine Brockert, Brittany "Chi" Coney, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant, Morten Ristorp, Nile Rodgers & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Good Morning Gorgeous" — Mary J. Blige, David Brown, Dernst Emile II, Gabriella Wilson & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (Mary J. Blige)
"Hrs & Hrs" — Hamadi Aaabi, Dylan Graham, Priscilla Renea, Thaddis "Kuk" Harrell, Brandon John-Baptiste, Isaac Wriston & Justin Nathaniel Zim, songwriters (Muni Long)
"Hurt Me So Good" — Akeel Henry, Michael Holmes, Luca Mauti, Jazmine Sullivan & Elliott Trent, songwriters (Jazmine Sullivan)
"Please Don't Walk Away" — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton)
21. Best Progressive R&B Album
Operation Funk by Cory Henry
WINNER: Gemini Rights by Steve Lacy
Drones by Terrace Martin
Starfruit by Moonchild
Red Balloon by Tank And The Bangas
22. Best R&B Album
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) by Mary J. Blige
Breezy (Deluxe) by Chris Brown
WINNER: Black Radio III by Robert Glasper
Candydrip by Lucky Daye
Watch The Sun by PJ Morton
RAP
23. Best Rap Performance
"GOD DID" by DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy
"Vegas" by Doja Cat
"pushin P" by Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug
"F.N.F. (Let's Go)" by Hitkidd & GloRilla
WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar
24. Best Melodic Rap Performance
"BEAUTIFUL" by DJ Khaled Featuring Future & SZA
WINNER: "WAIT FOR U" by Future Featuring Drake & Tems
"First Class" by Jack Harlow
"Die Hard" by Kendrick Lamar Featuring Blxst & Amanda Reifer
"Big Energy (Live)" by Latto
25. Best Rap Song
"Churchill Downs" — Ace G, BEDRM, Matthew Samuels, Tahrence Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Aubrey Graham, Jack Harlow & Jose Velazquez, songwriters (Jack Harlow Featuring Drake)
"GOD DID" — Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
WINNER: "The Heart Part 5" — Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
"pushin P" — Lucas Depante, Nayvadius Wilburn, Sergio Kitchens, Wesley Tyler Glass & Jeffery Lamar Williams, songwriters (Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug)
"WAIT FOR U" — Tejiri Akpoghene, Floyd E. Bentley III, Jacob Canady, Isaac De Boni, Aubrey Graham, Israel Ayomide Fowobaje, Nayvadius Wilburn, Michael Mule, Oluwatoroti Oke & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Future Featuring Drake & Tems)
26. Best Rap Album
GOD DID by DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You by Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You by Jack Harlow
WINNER: Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers by Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry by Pusha T
COUNTRY
27. Best Country Solo Performance
"Heartfirst" by Kelsea Ballerini
"Something In The Orange" by Zach Bryan
"In His Arms" by Miranda Lambert
"Circles Around This Town" by Maren Morris
WINNER: "Live Forever" by Willie Nelson
28. Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"Wishful Drinking" by Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
"Midnight Rider's Prayer" by Brothers Osborne
"Outrunnin' Your Memory" by Luke Combs & Miranda Lambert
"Does He Love You - Revisited" by Reba McEntire & Dolly Parton
WINNER: "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" by Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
"Going Where The Lonely Go" by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
29. Best Country Song
"Circles Around This Town" — Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris & Jimmy Robbins, songwriters (Maren Morris)
"Doin' This" — Luke Combs, Drew Parker & Robert Williford, songwriters (Luke Combs)
"I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" — Lori McKenna & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"If I Was A Cowboy" — Jesse Frasure & Miranda Lambert, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
"I'll Love You Till The Day I Die" — Rodney Crowell & Chris Stapleton, songwriters (Willie Nelson)
WINNER: "'Til You Can't" — Matt Rogers & Ben Stennis, songwriters (Cody Johnson)
30. Best Country Album
Growin' Up by Luke Combs
Palomino by Miranda Lambert
Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville by Ashley McBryde
Humble Quest by Maren Morris
WINNER: A Beautiful Time by Willie Nelson
NEW AGE, AMBIENT OR CHANT
31. Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Positano Songs by Will Ackerman
Joy by Paul Avgerinos
Mantra Americana by Madi Das & Dave Stringer With Bhakti Without Borders
The Passenger by Cheryl B. Engelhardt
WINNER: Mystic Mirror by White Sun
JAZZ
32. Best Improvised Jazz Solo
"Rounds (Live)" — Ambrose Akinmusire, soloist
"Keep Holding On" — Gerald Albright, soloist
"Falling" — Melissa Aldana, soloist
"Call Of The Drum" — Marcus Baylor, soloist
"Cherokee/Koko" — John Beasley, soloist
WINNER: "Endangered Species" — Wayne Shorter & Leo Genovese, soloist
33. Best Jazz Vocal Album
The Evening : Live At APPARATUS by The Baylor Project
WINNER: Linger Awhile by Samara Joy
Fade To Black by Carmen Lundy
Fifty by The Manhattan Transfer With The WDR Funkhausorchester
Ghost Song by Cécile McLorin Salvant
34. Best Jazz Instrumental Album
WINNER: New Standards Vol. 1 by Terri Lyne Carrington, Kris Davis, Linda May Han Oh, Nicholas Payton & Matthew Stevens
Live In Italy by Peter Erskine Trio
LongGone by Joshua Redman, Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, And Brian Blade
Live At The Detroit Jazz Festival by Wayne Shorter, Terri Lyne Carrington, Leo Genovese & esperanza spalding
Parallel Motion by Yellowjackets
35. Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
Bird Lives by John Beasley, Magnus Lindgren & SWR Big Band
Remembering Bob Freedman by Ron Carter & The Jazzaar Festival Big Band Directed By Christian Jacob
WINNER: Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra by Steven Feifke, Bijon Watson, Generation Gap Jazz Orchestra
Center Stage by Steve Gadd, Eddie Gomez, Ronnie Cuber & WDR Big Band Conducted By Michael Abene
Architecture Of Storms by Remy Le Boeuf's Assembly Of Shadows
36. Best Latin Jazz Album
WINNER: Fandango At The Wall In New York by Arturo O'Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra Featuring The Congra Patria Son Jarocho Collective
Crisálida by Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers
If You Will by Flora Purim
Rhythm & Soul by Arturo Sandoval
Música De Las Américas by Miguel Zenón
GOSPEL/CONTEMPORARY CHRISTIAN MUSIC
37. Best Gospel Performance/Song
"Positive" by Erica Campbell; Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell & Juan Winans, songwriters
"When I Pray" by DOE; Dominique Jones & Dewitt Jones, songwriters
WINNER: "Kingdom" by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Jonathan Jay, Chandler Moore & Jacob Poole, songwriters
"The Better Benediction" by PJ Morton Featuring Zacardi Cortez, Gene Moore, Samoht, Tim Rogers & Darrel Walls; PJ Morton, songwriter
"Get Up" by Tye Tribbett; Brandon Jones, Christopher Michael Stevens, Thaddaeus Tribbett & Tye Tribbett, songwriters
38. Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
"God Really Loves Us (Radio Version)" by Crowder Featuring Dante Bowe and Maverick City Music; Dante Bowe, David Crowder, Ben Glover & Jeff Sojka, songwriters
"So Good" by DOE; Chuck Butler, Dominique Jones & Ethan Hulse, songwriters
"For God Is With Us" by for KING & COUNTRY & Hillary Scott; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone & Luke Smallbone, songwriters
WINNER: "Fear Is Not My Future" by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, Nicole Hannel, Jonathan Jay, Brandon Lake & Hannah Shackelford, songwriters
"Holy Forever" by Chris Tomlin; Jason Ingram, Brian Johnson, Jenn Johnson, Chris Tomlin & Phil Wickham, songwriters
"Hymn Of Heaven (Radio Version)" by Phil Wickham; Chris Davenport, Bill Johnson, Brian Johnson & Phil Wickham, songwriters
39. Best Gospel Album
Die To Live by Maranda Curtis
Breakthrough: The Exodus (Live) by Ricky Dillard
Clarity by DOE
WINNER: One Deluxe by Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
All Things New by Tye Tribbett
40. Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Lion by Elevation Worship
WINNER: Breathe by Maverick City Music
Life After Death by TobyMac
Always by Chris Tomlin
My Jesus by Anne Wilson
41. Best Roots Gospel Album
Let's Just Praise The Lord by Gaither Vocal Band
Confessio - Irish American Roots by Keith & Kristyn Getty
The Willie Nelson Family by Willie Nelson
2:22 by Karen Peck & New River
WINNER: The Urban Hymnal by Tennessee State University Marching Band
LATIN
42. Best Latin Pop Album
AGUILERA by Christina Aguilera
WINNER: Pasieros by Rubén Blades & Boca Livre
De Adentro Pa Afuera by Camilo
VIAJANTE by Fonseca
Dharma + by Sebastián Yatra
43. Best Música Urbana Album
TRAP CAKE, VOL. 2 by Rauw Alejandro
WINNER: Un Verano Sin Ti by Bad Bunny
LEGENDADDY by Daddy Yankee
La 167 by Farruko
The Love & Sex Tape by Maluma
44. Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
El Alimento by Cimafunk
Tinta y Tiempo by Jorge Drexler
1940 Carmen by Mon Laferte
Alegoría by Gaby Moreno
Los Años Salvajes by Fito Paez
WINNER: MOTOMAMI by Rosalía
45. Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
Abeja Reina by Chiquis
WINNER: Un Canto por México - El Musical by Natalia Lafourcade
La Reunión (Deluxe) by Los Tigres Del Norte
EP #1 Forajido by Christian Nodal
Qué Ganas de Verte (Deluxe) by Marco Antonio Solís
46. Best Tropical Latin Album
WINNER: Pa'lla Voy by Marc Anthony
Quiero Verte Feliz by La Santa Cecilia
Lado A Lado B by Víctor Manuelle
Legendario by Tito Nieves
Imágenes Latinas by Spanish Harlem Orchestra
Cumbiana II by Carlos Vives
AMERICAN ROOTS MUSIC
47. Best American Roots Performance
"Someday It'll All Make Sense (Bluegrass Version)" by Bill Anderson Featuring Dolly Parton
"Life According To Raechel" by Madison Cunningham
"Oh Betty" by Fantastic Negrito
WINNER: "Stompin' Ground" by Aaron Neville With The Dirty Dozen Brass Band
"Prodigal Daughter" by Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell
48. Best Americana Performance
"Silver Moon [A Tribute To Michael Nesmith]" by Eric Alexandrakis
"There You Go Again" by Asleep At The Wheel Featuring Lyle Lovett
"The Message" by Blind Boys Of Alabama Featuring Black Violin
"You And Me On The Rock" by Brandi Carlile Feat.eaturing Lucius
WINNER: "Made Up Mind" by Bonnie Raitt
49. Best American Roots Song
"Bright Star" — Anaïs Mitchell, songwriter (Anaïs Mitchell)
"Forever" — Sheryl Crow & Jeff Trott, songwriters (Sheryl Crow)
"High And Lonesome" — T Bone Burnett & Robert Plant, songwriters (Robert Plant & Alison Krauss)
WINNER: "Just Like That" — Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
"Prodigal Daughter" — Tim O'Brien & Aoife O'Donovan, songwriters (Aoife O'Donovan & Allison Russell)
"You And Me On The Rock" — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius)
50. Best Americana Album
WINNER: In These Silent Days by Brandi Carlile
Things Happen That Way by Dr. John
Good To Be... by Keb' Mo'
Raise The Roof by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss
Just Like That... by Bonnie Raitt
51. Best Bluegrass Album
Toward The Fray by The Infamous Stringdusters
Almost Proud by The Del McCoury Band
Calling You From My Mountain by Peter Rowan
WINNER: Crooked Tree by Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Get Yourself Outside by Yonder Mountain String Band
52. Best Traditional Blues Album
Heavy Load Blues by Gov't Mule
The Blues Don't Lie by Buddy Guy
WINNER: Get On Board by Taj Mahal & Ry Cooder
The Sun Is Shining Down by John Mayall
Mississippi Son by Charlie Musselwhite
53. Best Contemporary Blues Album
Done Come Too Far by Shemekia Copeland
Crown by Eric Gales
Bloodline Maintenance by Ben Harper
Set Sail by North Mississippi Allstars
WINNER: Brother Johnny by Edgar Winter
54. Best Folk Album
Spellbound by Judy Collins
WINNER: Revealer by Madison Cunningham
The Light At The End Of The Line by Janis Ian
Age Of Apathy by Aoife O'Donovan
Hell On Church Street by Punch Brothers
55. Best Regional Roots Music Album
Full Circle by Sean Ardoin And Kreole Rock And Soul Featuring LSU Golden Band From Tigerland
Natalie Noelani by Natalie Ai Kamauu
Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani - Live At The Getty Center by Halau Hula Keali'i O Nalani
Lucky Man by Nathan & The Zydeco Cha Chas
WINNER: Live At The 2022 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival by Ranky Tanky
REGGAE
56. Best Reggae Album
WINNER: The Kalling by Kabaka Pyramid
Gifted by Koffee
Scorcha by Sean Paul
Third Time's The Charm by Protoje
Com Fly Wid Mi by Shaggy
GLOBAL MUSIC
57. Best Global Music Performance
"Udhero Na" by Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar
"Gimme Love" by Matt B & Eddy Kenzo
"Last Last" by Burna Boy
"Neva Bow Down" by Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro
WINNER: "Bayethe" by Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode
58. Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat by Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini by Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba by Angélique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
Between Us... (Live) by Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
WINNER: Sakura by Masa Takumi
CHILDREN'S
59. Best Children's Music Album
Into The Little Blue House by Wendy And DB
Los Fabulosos by Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band
WINNER: The Movement by Alphabet Rockers
Ready Set Go! by Divinity Roxx
Space Cadet by Justin Roberts
SPOKEN WORD
60. Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording
Act Like You Got Some Sense — Jamie Foxx
All About Me!: My Remarkable Life In Show Business By Mel Brooks — Mel Brooks
Aristotle And Dante Dive Into The Waters Of The World -- Lin-Manuel Miranda
WINNER: Finding Me — Viola Davis
Music Is History — Questlove
61. Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Black Men Are Precious by Ethelbert Miller
Call Us What We Carry: Poems by Amanda Gorman
Hiding In Plain View by Malcolm-Jamal Warner
WINNER: The Poet Who Sat By The Door by J. Ivy
You Will Be Someone's Ancestor. Act Accordingly. by Amir Sulaiman
COMEDY
62. Best Comedy Album
WINNER: The Closer by Dave Chappelle
Comedy Monster by Jim Gaffigan
A Little Brains, A Little Talent by Randy Rainbow
Sorry by Louis CK
We All Scream by Patton Oswalt
MUSICAL THEATER
63. Best Musical Theater Album
Caroline, Or Change -- John Cariani, Sharon D Clarke, Caissie Levy & Samantha Williams, principal vocalists; Van Dean, Nigel Lilley, Lawrence Manchester, Elliot Scheiner & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; Tony Kushner, lyricist (New Broadway Cast)
WINNER: Into The Woods (2022 Broadway Cast Recording) — Sara Bareilles, Brian d'Arcy James, Patina Miller & Phillipa Soo, principal vocalists; Rob Berman & Sean Patrick Flahaven, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2022 Broadway Cast)
MJ The Musical — Myles Frost & Tavon Olds-Sample, principal vocalists; David Holcenberg, Derik Lee & Jason Michael Webb, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
Mr. Saturday Night — Shoshana Bean, Billy Crystal, Randy Graff & David Paymer, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer; Amanda Green, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
Six: Live On Opening Night — Joe Beighton, Tom Curran, Sam Featherstone, Paul Gatehouse, Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, producers; Toby Marlow & Lucy Moss, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)
A Strange Loop — Jaquel Spivey, principal vocalist; Michael Croiter, Michael R. Jackson, Charlie Rosen & Rona Siddiqui, producers; Michael R. Jackson, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)
MUSIC FOR VISUAL MEDIA
64. Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
ELVIS — (Various Artists)
WINNER: Encanto — (Various Artists)
Stranger Things: Soundtrack from the Netflix Series, Season 4 (Vol 2) — (Various Artists)
Top Gun: Maverick — Harold Faltermeyer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer & Lorne Balfe
West Side Story — (Various Artists)
65. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
The Batman — Michael Giacchino, composer
WINNER: Encanto — Germaine Franco, composer
No Time To Die — Hans Zimmer, composer
The Power Of The Dog — Jonny Greenwood, composer
Succession: Season 3 — Nicholas Britell, composer
66. Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Aliens: Fireteam Elite — Austin Wintory, composer
WINNER: Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn Of Ragnarok — Stephanie Economou, composer
Call Of Duty®: Vanguard — Bear McCreary, composer
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy — Richard Jacques, composer
Old World — Christopher Tin, composer
67. Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Be Alive" [From King Richard] — Beyoncé & Darius Scott Dixson, songwriters (Beyoncé)
"Carolina" [From Where The Crawdads Sing] — Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
"Hold My Hand" [From Top Gun: Maverick] — Bloodpop® & Stefani Germanotta, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
"Keep Rising (The Woman King)" [From The Woman King] — Angelique Kidjo, Jeremy Lutito & Jessy Wilson, songwriters (Jessy Wilson Featuring Angelique Kidjo)
"Nobody Like U" [From Turning Red] — Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (4*Town, Jordan Fisher, Finneas O'Connell, Josh Levi, Topher Ngo, Grayson Villanueva)
WINNER: "We Don't Talk About Bruno" [From Encanto] — Lin-Manuel Miranda, songwriter (Carolina Gaitán - La Gaita, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Diane Guerrero, Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto - Cast)
COMPOSING/ARRANGING
68. Best Instrumental Composition
"African Tales" — Paquito D'Rivera, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
"El País Invisible" — Miguel Zenón, composer (Miguel Zenón, José Antonio Zayas Cabán, Ryan Smith & Casey Rafn)
"Fronteras (Borders) Suite: Al-Musafir Blues" — Danilo Pérez, composer (Danilo Pérez Featuring The Global Messengers)
WINNER: "Refuge" — Geoffrey Keezer, composer (Geoffrey Keezer)
"Snapshots" — Pascal Le Boeuf, composer (Tasha Warren & Dave Eggar)
69. Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
"As Days Go By (An Arrangement Of The Family Matters Theme Song)" — Armand Hutton, arranger (Armand Hutton Featuring Terrell Hunt & Just 6)
"How Deep Is Your Love" — Matt Cusson, arranger (Kings Return)
"Main Titles (Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness)" — Danny Elfman, arranger (Danny Elfman)
"Minnesota, WI" — Remy Le Boeuf, arranger (Remy Le Boeuf)
WINNER: "Scrapple From The Apple" — John Beasley, arranger (Magnus Lindgren, John Beasley & The SWR Big Band Featuring Martin Aeur)
70. Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
"Let It Happen" — Louis Cole, arranger (Louis Cole)
"Never Gonna Be Alone" — Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Lizzy McAlpine & John Mayer)
"Optimistic Voices / No Love Dying" — Cécile McLorin Salvant, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
WINNER: "Songbird (Orchestral Version)" — Vince Mendoza, arranger (Christine McVie)
"2 + 2 = 5 (Arr. Nathan Schram)" — Nathan Schram & Becca Stevens, arrangers (Becca Stevens & Attacca Quartet)
PACKAGE, NOTES AND HISTORICAL
71. Best Recording Package
WINNER: Beginningless Beginning — Chun-Tien Hsia & Qing-Yang Xiao, art directors (Tamsui-Kavalan Chinese Orchestra)
Divers — William Stichter, art director (Soporus)
Everything Was Beautiful — Mark Farrow, art director (Spiritualized)
Telos — Ming Liu, art director (Fann)
Voyeurist — Tnsn Dvsn, art director (Underoath)
72. Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Artists Inspired By Music: Interscope Reimagined — Josh Abraham, Steve Berman, Jimmy Iovine, John Janick & Jason Sangerman, art directors (Various Artists)
Big Mess — Berit Gwendolyn Gilma, art director (Danny Elfman)
Black Pumas (Collector's Edition Box Set) — Jenna Krackenberger, Anna McCaleb & Preacher, art directors (Black Pumas)
Book — Paul Sahre, art director (They Might Be Giants)
WINNER: In And Out Of The Garden: Madison Square Garden '81 '82 '83 — Lisa Glines, Doran Tyson & Dave Van Patten, art directors (The Grateful Dead)
73. Best Album Notes
The American Clavé Recordings — Fernando González, album notes writer (Astor Piazzolla)
Andy Irvine & Paul Brady — Gareth Murphy, album notes writer (Andy Irvine & Paul Brady)
Harry Partch, 1942 — John Schneider, album notes writer (Harry Partch)
Life's Work: A Retrospective — Ted Olson, album notes writer (Doc Watson)
WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Bob Mehr, album notes writer (Wilco)
74. Best Historical Album
Against The Odds: 1974-1982 — Tommy Manzi, Steve Rosenthal & Ken Shipley, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Tom Camuso, restoration engineer (Blondie)
The Goldberg Variations - The Complete Unreleased 1981 Studio Sessions — Robert Russ, compilation producer; Martin Kistner, mastering engineer (Glenn Gould)
Life's Work: A Retrospective — Scott Billington, Ted Olson & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Paul Blakemore, mastering engineer (Doc Watson)
To Whom It May Concern... — Jonathan Sklute, compilation producer; Kevin Marques Moo, mastering engineer (Freestyle Fellowship)
WINNER: Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition) — Cheryl Pawelski & Jeff Tweedy, compilation producers; Bob Ludwig, mastering engineer (Wilco)
SONGWRITING
75. Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Amy Allen
Nija Charles
WINNER: Tobias Jesso Jr.
The-Dream
Laura Veltz
PRODUCTION
76. Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Adolescence — George Nicholas & Ryan Schwabe, engineers; Ryan Schwabe, mastering engineer (Baynk)
Black Radio III — Daniel Farris, Tiffany Gouché, Keith Lewis, Musiq Soulchild, Reginald Nicholas, Q-Tip, Amir Sulaiman, Michael Law Thomas & Jon Zacks, engineers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (Robert Glasper)
Chloë and the Next 20th Century — Dave Cerminara & Jonathan Wilson, engineers; Adam Ayan, mastering engineer (Father John Misty)
WINNER: Harry's House — Jeremy Hatcher, Oli Jacobs, Nick Lobel, Mark "Spike" Stent & Sammy Witte, engineers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer (Harry Styles)
Wet Leg — Jon McMullen, Joshua Mobaraki, Alan Moulder & Alexis Smith, engineers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer (Wet Leg)
77. Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Boi-1da
Dahi
Dernst "D'mile" Emile II
78. Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: "About Damn Time (Purple Disco Machine Remix)" — Purple Disco Machine, remixer (Lizzo)
"BREAK MY SOUL (Terry Hunter Remix)" — Terry Hunter, remixer (Beyoncé)
"Easy Lover (Four Tet Remix)" — Four Tet, remixer (Ellie Goulding)
"Slow Song (Paul Woolford Remix)" — Paul Woolford, remixer (The Knocks & Dragonette)
"Too Late Now (Soulwax Remix)" — Soulwax, remixers (Wet Leg)
79. Best Immersive Audio Album
AGUILERA — Jaycen Joshua, immersive mix engineer; Jaycen Joshua, immersive mastering engineer (Christina Aguilera)
WINNER: Divine Tides — Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Stewart Copeland, Ricky Kej & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Stewart Copeland & Ricky Kej)
Memories...Do Not Open — Mike Piacentini, immersive mix engineer; Mike Piacentini, immersive mastering engineer; Adam Alpert, Alex Pall, Jordan Stilwell & Andrew Taggart, immersive producers (The Chainsmokers)
Picturing The Invisible - Focus 1 — Jim Anderson, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive mastering engineers; Jane Ira Bloom & Ulrike Schwarz, immersive producers (Jane Ira Bloom)
Tuvayhun — Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, immersive mix engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive mastering engineer; Morten Lindberg, immersive producer (Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
80. Best Engineered Album, Classical
WINNER: Bates: Philharmonia Fantastique - The Making Of The Orchestra — Shawn Murphy, Charlie Post & Gary Rydstrom, engineers; Michael Romanowski, mastering engineer (Edwin Outwater & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Beethoven: Symphony No. 6; Stucky: Silent Spring — Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Perspectives — Jonathan Lackey, Bill Maylone & Dan Nichols, engineers; Joe Lambert, mastering engineer (Third Coast Percussion)
Tuvayhun - Beatitudes For A Wounded World — Morten Lindberg, engineer; Morten Lindberg, mastering engineer (Anita Brevik, Nidarosdomens Jentekor & Trondheimsolistene)
Williams: Violin Concerto No. 2 & Selected Film Themes — Bernhard Güttler, Shawn Murphy & Nick Squire, engineers; Christoph Stickel, mastering engineer (Anne-Sophie Mutter, John Williams & Boston Symphony Orchestra)
81. Producer Of The Year, Classical
Jonathan Allen
Christoph Franke
James Ginsburg
Elaine Martone
WINNER: Judith Sherman
CLASSICAL
82. Best Orchestral Performance
Adams, John Luther: Sila - The Breath Of The World — Doug Perkins, conductor (Musicians Of The University Of Michigan Department Of Chamber Music & University Of Michigan Percussion Ensemble)
Dvořák: Symphonies Nos. 7-9 — Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Eastman: Stay On It — Christopher Rountree, conductor (Wild Up)
John Williams - The Berlin Concert — John Williams, conductor (Berliner Philharmoniker)
WINNER: Works By Florence Price, Jessie Montgomery, Valerie Coleman — Michael Repper, conductor (New York Youth Symphony)
83. Best Opera Recording
Aucoin: Eurydice — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Barry Banks, Nathan Berg, Joshua Hopkins, Erin Morley & Jakub Józef Orliński; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
WINNER: Blanchard: Fire Shut Up In My Bones — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Angel Blue, Will Liverman, Latonia Moore & Walter Russell III; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Davis: X - The Life And Times Of Malcolm X — Gil Rose, conductor; Ronnita Miller, Whitney Morrison, Victor Robertson & Davóne Tines; Gil Rose, producer (Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Odyssey Opera Chorus)
84. Best Choral Performance
Bach: St. John Passion — John Eliot Gardiner, conductor (English Baroque Soloists; Monteverdi Choir)
WINNER: Born — Donald Nally, conductor (Dominic German, Maren Montalbano, Rebecca Myers & James Reese; The Crossing)
Verdi: Requiem - The Met Remembers 9/11 — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; Donald Palumbo, chorus master (Michelle DeYoung, Eric Owens, Ailyn Pérez & Matthew Polenzani; The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
85. Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Beethoven: Complete String Quartets, Volume 2 - The Middle Quartets — Dover Quartet
Musical Remembrances — Neave Trio
Perspectives — Third Coast Percussion
WINNER: Shaw: Evergreen — Attacca Quartet
What Is American — PUBLIQuartet
86. Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Abels: Isolation Variation — Hilary Hahn
Bach: The Art Of Life — Daniil Trifonov
Beethoven: Diabelli Variations — Mitsuko Uchida
WINNER: Letters For The Future — Time For Three; Xian Zhang, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra)
A Night In Upper Town - The Music Of Zoran Krajacic — Mak Grgić
87. Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Eden — Joyce DiDonato, soloist; Maxim Emelyanychev, conductor (Il Pomo D'Oro)
How Do I Find You — Sasha Cooke, soloist; Kirill Kuzmin, pianist
Okpebholo: Lord, How Come Me Here? — Will Liverman, soloist; Paul Sánchez, pianist (J'Nai Bridges & Caen Thomason-Redus)
Stranger - Works For Tenor By Nico Muhly — Nicholas Phan, soloist (Eric Jacobson; Brooklyn Rider & The Knights; Reginald Mobley)
WINNER: Voice Of Nature - The Anthropocene — Renée Fleming, soloist; Yannick Nézet-Séguin, pianist
88. Best Classical Compendium
WINNER: An Adoption Story — Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley; Jeff Fair, Starr Parodi & Kitt Wakeley, producers
Aspire — JP Jofre & Seunghee Lee; Enrico Fagone, conductor; Jonathan Allen, producer
A Concert For Ukraine — Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor; David Frost, producer
The Lost Birds — Voces8; Barnaby Smith & Christopher Tin, conductors; Sean Patrick Flahaven & Christopher Tin, producers
89. Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Akiho: Ligneous Suite — Andy Akiho, composer (Ian Rosenbaum & Dover Quartet)
Bermel: Intonations — Derek Bermel, composer (Jack Quartet)
Gubaidulina: The Wrath Of God — Sofia Gubaidulina, composer (Andris Nelsons & Gewandhausorchester)
WINNER: Puts: Contact — Kevin Puts, composer (Xian Zhang, Time for Three & The Philadelphia Orchestra)
Simon: Requiem For The Enslaved — Carlos Simon, composer (Carlos Simon, MK Zulu, Marco Pavé & Hub New Music)
MUSIC VIDEO/FILM
90. Best Music Video
"Easy On Me" by Adele — Xavier Dolan, video director; Xavier Dolan & Nancy Grant, video producers
"Yet To Come" by BTS — Yong Seok Choi, video director; Tiffany Suh, video producer
"Woman" by Doja Cat — Child., video director; Missy Galanida, Sam Houston, Michelle Larkin & Isaac Rice, video producers
"The Heart Part 5" by Kendrick Lamar — Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum & Jamie Rabineau, video producers
"As It Was" by Harry Styles — Tanu Muino, video director; Frank Borin, Ivanna Borin, Fred Bonham Carter & Alexa Haywood, video producers
WINNER: "All Too Well: The Short Film" by Taylor Swift — Taylor Swift, video director; Saul Germaine, video producer
91. Best Music Film
Adele One Night Only by Adele — Paul Dugdale, video director
Our World by Justin Bieber — Michael D. Ratner, video director; Kfir Goldberg, Andy Mininger & Scott Ratner, video producers
Billie Eilish Live At The O2 by Billie Eilish — Sam Wrench, video director; Michelle An, Tom Colbourne, Chelsea Dodson & Billie Eilish, video producers
Motomami (Rosalía Tiktok Live Performance) by Rosalía — Ferrán Echegaray, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Stillz, video directors
WINNER: Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story (Various Artists) — Frank Marshall & Ryan Suffern, video directors; Frank Marshall, Sean Stuart & Ryan Suffern, video producers
A Band A Brotherhood A Barn by Neil Young & Crazy Horse — Dhlovelife, video director; Gary Ward, video producer
