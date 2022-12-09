© 2022 MTPR
What if we gave our technology a face?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Andrea GutierrezSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 9, 2022 at 6:42 AM MST

We rely on technology for so much. Researcher Mike Seymour wondered: could our interactions be improved if tech had a face? He discusses how humanizing tech might make it more friendly and engaging.

About Mike Seymour

Mike Seymour is a lecturer at the University of Sydney. His research focuses on finding applications for interactive real time photoreal faces.

For years, he has also worked in visual effects in the film and TV industry. In 1999, he co-founded fxguide, where he writes about behind the scenes information from film, TV and entertainment.

Seymour is based in Sydney, Australia where he previously earned his doctorate from the University of Sydney.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

