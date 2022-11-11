Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

Loading...

Updated November 11, 2022 at 10:34 PM ET

As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate.

With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.

And in some of these races, the margins are razor-thin: With an estimated 99% of the vote counted, GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert is ahead by only 1,122 votes against Democrat Adam Frisch in Colorado's 3rd District.

