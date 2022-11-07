Here are the results of all races for attorney general in 2022

In 2022, 30 states have elections for attorney general. The responsibilities of the chief legal officer change from state to state, but generally, the role is to enforce state law and counsel the state government on legal matters. As with secretaries of state, attorneys general have had a higher profile in recent years because of cases involving student debt, criminal justice, false claims of election fraud, the environment and, more recently, abortion.

