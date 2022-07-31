Some Elmo Fire evacuations lifted, Highway 28 reopens

The Elmo Fire grew to more than 10,000 acres Sunday as Northern Rockies Team 7, a Type II Incident Management group, assumed work in the area. Pre-evacuation warnings remain in place for residents south of Lake Mary Ronan Road west of Hwy 93 and evacuation orders were lifted for Chief Cliff Estates, according to the incident management team.

Highway 28 has reopened, but smoke may cause low visibility in the area and fire officials urge caution while driving through the area.

Fire managers will hold a public meeting Monday, August 1 at 7 p.m. at the Elmo Pow Grounds along Highway 93 to discuss fire conditions.

The human-caused fire was first reported Friday.