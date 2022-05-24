Here are the key primary election results from Georgia

Updated May 25, 2022 at 1:26 AM ET

Four states held primaries Tuesday: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Texas, where there were runoff races following an election on March 1.

In Georgia, Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger defeated Republican primary challengers who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Trump's pick for U.S. Senate, Herschel Walker, will face Sen. Raphael Warnock in a high-profile general election matchup.

