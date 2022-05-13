Angelyn and Richard Burk are spending their golden years on cruise ships

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. A while back, Angelyn and Richard Burk started seriously thinking about retirement. So last year, they quit their jobs and sold their Seattle home. Angelyn worked as an accountant. And she figured out it'd be cheaper to spend their golden years on cruise ships. The couple's been out at sea for a year now. And they say they can afford this new lifestyle for less than a hundred bucks a day. You know, I got to say, I really like this approach to retirement. They literally have it on cruise control. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.