2,000-year-old bust from the Roman empire discovered in Texas thrift store

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Thrift stores have a lot to offer - vintage clothes, cool accessories or, if you're Laura Young, a 2,000-year-old bust from the Roman Empire for just under $35. It's unknown how it ended up at an Austin, Texas, thrift store, but odds are it was originally taken from a German museum during World War II. The piece will be returned to Germany. For now, it's currently on display at the San Antonio Museum of Art. Hmm, I think I might go thrifting this afternoon. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.