© 2022 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

'Africa Speaks' To Carlos Santana's Past

By Felix Contreras
Published June 14, 2019 at 11:21 AM MDT
Carlos Santana's new album, <em>Africa Speaks, </em>features Spanish vocalist Buika (right).
Maryanne Bilham
/
Courtesy of the Artist
Carlos Santana's new album, <em>Africa Speaks, </em>features Spanish vocalist Buika (right).

When Carlos Santana was asked on this week's Alt.Latino where the new album fits into his legendary career, he compared it to the lamp on the top of the Statue of Liberty: it connects directly to the inspirations of the very first album released 50 years ago. The common denominator, he says, is reflected in the album's title, Africa Speaks.

Earlier this year, the Santana band assembled with Spanish vocalist Buika. in the Shangri La Studios of master producer Rick Rubin to record 49 tracks in ten days.

Just over a month away from his 72nd birthday, Carlos Santana is as busy and creative as ever. In this episode, he talks about the 50th anniversary of the Woodstock Music and Arts Festival, Santana (the debut album released just week later) and the 20th anniversary of Supernatural, the multi-Grammy winning album that introduced the band to yet another generation of listeners.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.