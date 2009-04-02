Kinky's Mexican Rock, Live In Studio 4A

Kinky is the name of an electronic rock band that hails from Monterrey, Mexico. The group has built a dedicated international following of fans, largely through captivating live performances at major festivals around the globe. The band infuses playful melodies into electronic beats and Latin grooves.

Kinky recently finished a U.S. tour in support of its fourth studio album, Barracuda. Lead singer Gil Cerezos says the album shows a little more of Kinky's dark side of Kinky, just like how the barracuda itself is a "mysterious ... in the shadow fish."

While the band hasn't had much success on commerical radio, it's won widespread acclaim within the music industry, and has been highly sought-after by the worlds of film and television. Its music can been heard in everything from a car commercial to television shows such as Beverly Hills 90210 CSI Miami and Dexter.

While visiting Tell Me More at NPR's Studio 4A, the band performed songs from Barracuda, including "Hasta Quemarnos," "Those Girls" and "Fuego en la Fabrica." It also performed the hit "Mas," from Kinky's 2002 debut album.

