A Report Card on the Shifting Goals in Iraq

What would a report card on Iraq look like? Washington Post correspondent Thomas Ricks returned to Iraq in late May and offers a progress report on expectations and morale in Iraq. He also provides insight on the shifting goals in the war.

Guests:

Thomas Ricks, a military reporter for the Washington Post and author of the book Fiasco

Retired Maj. Gen. Mike Davidson, former assistant to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.