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Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

'A very responsible dude'

Montana Public Radio | By Izaak Opatz
Published April 2, 2026 at 6:14 AM MDT
Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
Montana Media Lab
The Obit Project

In his obit picture, Terry Holo looked like The Dude from The Big Lebowski and, for a time, he kind of was that guy. But when reporter Izaak Opatz joined Terry’s brother, Bob, to clean up the house of his dead brother, he learned there was a lot more to Terry than he expected.
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Arts & Life Terry Holo
Izaak Opatz
See stories by Izaak Opatz
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