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May Pang

  • Former music executive May Pang has been traveling the nation since 2022 to bring a side of John Lennon to the public most have never seen. She spent 18 months with the former Beatle in the 1970s in a time that became known to fans as "The Lost Weekend." Pang's photographs are on display at L.A. Design in Missoula this week.
    Montana News
    ‘The John I knew:’ May Pang stops in Missoula with photos of her ‘lost weekend’ with John Lennon
    Austin Amestoy
    The musician John Lennon was many things — a songwriter, an activist and certainly not least, a Beatle. To his former companion, music executive May Pang, he was “complex.” Their whirlwind 18-month relationship in the early 1970s, while he was separated from his wife, Yoko Ono, became known to fans as “the lost weekend.” It’s the title of a documentary recounting Pang’s time with Lennon — and a gallery of her photographs immortalizing their love. Pang is in Missoula this week on her gallery tour. MTPR’s Austin Amestoy caught up with her.