L.A. Design

The musician John Lennon was many things — a songwriter, an activist and certainly not least, a Beatle. To his former companion, music executive May Pang, he was “complex.” Their whirlwind 18-month relationship in the early 1970s, while he was separated from his wife, Yoko Ono, became known to fans as “the lost weekend.” It’s the title of a documentary recounting Pang’s time with Lennon — and a gallery of her photographs immortalizing their love. Pang is in Missoula this week on her gallery tour. MTPR’s Austin Amestoy caught up with her.

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