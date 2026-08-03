“Just add water”: Erick Greene talks about Iris, the world-famous osprey, upcoming Q&A event

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn speaks with ecologist and Emeritus Professor at the University of Montana Erick Greene. The two talk about the Montana Osprey Project; the Hellgate Osprey Cam, featuring Iris (as well as her mate, Clark, and chick, Wensi); and a Q&A event taking place online on Wednesday, August 5, 2026, at 11 a.m. Mountain Time.

Register for this live, online Q&A here. Can’t make it? Register anyway—the event will be recorded and available to watch after the fact.

Mentioned in this episode:

University of Montana’s Montana Osprey Project

Rob Domenech, Executive Director Raptor View Research Institute (RVRI)

Hellgate Osprey Cam, Iris’s nest (in partnership with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the Montana Osprey Project)

Michael Thomas, Myrna Adams Dumontier, and Arlene Adams, Salish elders who have given Iris’s chicks their name (since 2018); Iris’s nest sits on the traditional and unceded territory of the Salish and Kalispel people

About the Montana Osprey Project:

The Osprey Project is a long-term study of osprey ecology and heavy metal contamination in Montana’s upper Clark Fork River and its tributaries.

As part of their work, they run two livestreaming nest cams in Missoula (Hellgate Canyon) and Lolo (Dunrovin Ranch).

Funding for this project is made possible by the University of Montana, the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, and by several small grants and donations. Outreach and educational work is supported by a grant from the Montana Natural Resources Damage Program.