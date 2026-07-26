IndigiPalooza: Resistance 250+ celebrates contemporary Indigenous pride and power

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn speaks with Chris La Tray and Anna East, two of the three organizers behind IndigiPalooza: Resistance 250+, taking place July 31st and Aug 1st, 2026, in Missoula, Montana.

Mentioned in this conversation:

Chickadee Community Services, the festival’s fiscal sponsor

Friday, July 31st: Dead Pioneers, with special guests American Falcon and No Policy (8 p.m. at Monk’s Bar, Missoula, 21+)

Language Matters: Class 7 Indigenous Language Teachers’ Conference

Saturday, August 1st: “Indigenous Wellness, Indigenous Joy,” featuring Giizh Agaton Howes, Michelle Mitchell, and Skye McGinty (9:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 4th Floor)

Saturday, August 1st: “Nobody’s Victims: Matri-Leadership and MMIP,” featuring Chyana Marie Sage, Haley Omeasoo, and Jen Murphy (11:15 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 4th Floor)

Saturday, August 1st: “Learning to Be: Indigenous Ways of Knowing,” featuring Waubgeshig Rice, Jordann Lankford, Ernestine Hayes, Jason Cummins, and James Vukelich Kaagegaabaw (3:45 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 4th Floor)

Saturday, August 1st: Join Robin Wall Kimmerer and Tim Ryan for an evening at the Wilma! Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants (Milkweed Editions)

Robin Wall Kimmerer’s middle finger

Sunday, August 2nd: “Plant, Baby, Plant,” in partnership with the Montana Natural History Center; join the waitlist here!

Learn about the 2026 presenters here and the event schedule here. All events are free and open to the public.