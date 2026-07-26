© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Front Row Center
Front Row Center

IndigiPalooza: Resistance 250+ celebrates contemporary Indigenous pride and power

By Lauren Korn
Published July 26, 2026 at 9:45 AM MDT
Stella Nall

Front Row Center host Lauren Korn speaks with Chris La Tray and Anna East, two of the three organizers behind IndigiPalooza: Resistance 250+, taking place July 31st and Aug 1st, 2026, in Missoula, Montana.

Mentioned in this conversation:

Chickadee Community Services, the festival’s fiscal sponsor

Friday, July 31st: Dead Pioneers, with special guests American Falcon and No Policy (8 p.m. at Monk’s Bar, Missoula, 21+)

Language Matters: Class 7 Indigenous Language Teachers’ Conference

Saturday, August 1st: “Indigenous Wellness, Indigenous Joy,” featuring Giizh Agaton Howes, Michelle Mitchell, and Skye McGinty (9:30 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 4th Floor)

Saturday, August 1st: “Nobody’s Victims: Matri-Leadership and MMIP,” featuring Chyana Marie Sage, Haley Omeasoo, and Jen Murphy (11:15 a.m., Missoula Public Library, 4th Floor)

Saturday, August 1st: “Learning to Be: Indigenous Ways of Knowing,” featuring Waubgeshig Rice, Jordann Lankford, Ernestine Hayes, Jason Cummins, and James Vukelich Kaagegaabaw (3:45 p.m., Missoula Public Library, 4th Floor)

Saturday, August 1st: Join Robin Wall Kimmerer and Tim Ryan for an evening at the Wilma! Doors open at 6 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants (Milkweed Editions)

Robin Wall Kimmerer’s middle finger

Sunday, August 2nd:Plant, Baby, Plant,” in partnership with the Montana Natural History Center; join the waitlist here!

Learn about the 2026 presenters here and the event schedule here. All events are free and open to the public.

Stella Nall, Aaron Draplin

Tags
Front Row Center Chris La TrayIndigiPalooza MTChickadee Community ServicesAnna EastSelya Avila
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of its literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information