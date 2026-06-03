Montana Shakespeare in the Parks celebrates its 54th season, country’s 250th

On this episode of Front Row Center, Lauren Korn speaks with Kevin Asselin, the Executive Artistic Director of Montana Shakespeare in the Parks. The two chat about the company’s 54th season, which begins June 10, 2026, in Bozeman, and includes sixty-four stops across five states: Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Washington, and North Dakota. Betrayal, assumption, faith, acceptance, mercy, imagination, and hope—these are all ideas and themes present in this season’s performances, and in this conversation.

Which plays will be performed?

Much Ado About Nothing speaks to the joy and uncertainty of love, reputation, and the ways that community shapes our understanding of one another. This lively comedy unfolds in the aftermath of war, where returning soldiers and welcoming hosts find themselves drawn into courtship, clever schemes, and shifting perceptions. Among a vibrant cast of characters, Shakespeare explores how easily we can be misled, and how resilience, honesty, and grace can restore both trust and connection. Directed by Johamy Morales.

The Merchant of Venice explores justice, mercy, prejudice, and the longing to belong in a divided world. As Bassanio seeks Portia’s hand and Antonio enters a dangerous bond with Shylock, the young Jessica risks everything to leave her father’s house in search of love and freedom. Through romance and courtroom drama, Shakespeare examines the cost of exclusion and the transformative power of mercy. Directed by Kevin Asselin.

Where is Montana Shakespeare in the Parks going this summer? View the 2026 tour schedule here.

