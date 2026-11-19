Jason P. Schein

It’s time for Field Notes, brought to you by the Montana Natural History Center.

It’s very strange—bizarre, really—the thoughts that overwhelm your mind, as you stand outside your house with your family and neighbors, at 3 a.m., barely clothed and shivering on the last cold morning of early spring, watching your house and everything you own being consumed by fire. My daughter Lilly, who is equal parts studious and anxious, remembers thinking, “Well, now I know what I’m writing for my college essay.” Her older brother, Jackson, who is Lilly’s opposite in nearly every way imaginable, said, “Well, at least I don’t have to go to school today.” My mind went to a different place. With the luxury of knowing that the only things that truly mattered were safely beside me, my thoughts turned inexplicably to “Who is going to take care of my birds?”

Now, to be very clear, we don’t have any pet birds. I’m talking about the very ‘not my’ wild birds that I’d recently begun to feed and watch in my front yard. Regardless, I have no good explanation for why this seemed to be so important to me at the time. Perhaps it is as simple as the vantage point; the feeders were, after all, directly between us and the fire as if they were inescapable props in the foreground, slightly obscuring the center stage action taking place behind them. Or, perhaps, in this moment of not only profound helplessness, but also overwhelming uncertainty about what the next few hours and months would hold for us, my brain simply needed something tangible that I could control. That I could still help. All I knew was that those juncos, mourning doves, and sparrows, downy, hairy, and red-bellied woodpeckers, and even the northern flying squirrel that thought I didn't know snuck down each night to enjoy the smorgasbord—they all needed me! Spring was coming on quickly, bringing with it a colorful menagerie of hungry new arrivals: grosbeaks and grackles, tanagers and orioles, and hummingbirds galore! They’d soon be building nests and feeding babies, and I didn't know where we were going to be living for a while, but I did know that one way or another, I had to keep the feeders full . . . I had to keep feeding them.

Of course, I knew the birds didn’t really need me. Each of those species has the benefit of millions of years of evolution teaching them exactly when and where to find their own food. It is as instinctual as hiding from predators and finding a mate. It is clear to me now, as it is to you, dear listener, that it was me that needed the birds and the sneaky squirrel in those seasons of uncertainty, not the other way around.

The following months were extraordinarily busy—too busy—both for the birds and for our family. But throughout that long rebuilding process, I kept my promise to the birds whether they needed me or not, visiting the ‘old house’ every few days to replenish the feeders, change the bath water, and to just watch and enjoy my old, colorful avian companions.

More than a year after the fire we finally returned to our restored home, reuniting with those feathered friends that never left, but I still think about how their resilient lives mirrored our own. They built a new home and raised young, left that home, travelled thousands of miles away and returned, or stayed and braved a cold winter, to return once more, make new nests, and restart the whole process. We, too, moved to new homes, adapted, faced uncertainty, and rebuilt—Jackson not only survived going back to school but even was inspired to become a volunteer firefighter. We all survived our trials by fire.

Now I fill the feeders not as a visitor, but as a fellow resident. Not because they need me or the buffet, but because we built this home together.

I’m Jason Schein for Field Notes, brought to you by the Montana Natural History Center, providing natural history education for schools and the public throughout Montana. For information about upcoming events and programs at the Center, call 406.327.0405, or visit our website at MontanaNaturalist.org.