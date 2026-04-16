© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

The Elephant Who Died in Dillon

Montana Public Radio | By Jacob Baynham
Published April 16, 2026 at 6:23 AM MDT
The Obit Project
The Obit Project
The Obit Project

Everyone from Dillon knows about the elephant struck by lightning and buried on the spot in what’s now the fairgrounds. But few are as obsessed with telling and remembering the story of Old Pit as Jack Kirkley, who taught for many years at the college there. He thought it would be a good idea to dig up the bones and display Dillon’s elephant in a history museum, but he found out others might dig him up one day if he tried that. Pit came by circus train to Dillon and never left. This is her story.

Reported and narrated by Jacob Baynham, alum of UM Journalism and current Adjunct Professor there
Tags
Arts & Life Jack Kirkley
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information