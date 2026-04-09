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Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

For Ruth

Montana Public Radio | By Ruth Eddy
Published April 9, 2026 at 6:15 AM MDT
Th Obit Project
The Obit Project
Th Obit Project

The headline on Ruth Anderson’s obit in the New York Times defines her as a pioneering electronic composer. In certain circles, she was a famous artist and professor. Her partner, Annea Lockwood, was famous in her own rite in those circles, too. But to each other, they were partners with inside jokes and shared memories, many of them based at Flathead Lake near where Ruth Anderson was born. In this unconventional obit, a different Ruth from Montana finds Ruth Anderson on late-night radio and then unpacks how we think about a loved one’s legacy.

Reported and narrated by Ruth Eddy, alum of UM Journalism currently at Yellowstone Public Radio
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Arts & Life Ruth Anderson
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