© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring Pledge Week - March 23 - 30
It's our spring pledge week at Montana Public Radio! We're in our first year operating without federal funding, and we need to raise $675,000 this week to stay on track.

You're here because public radio matters to you. Your support matters to public radio. Join us today to keep the news, music and educational programs you rely on available to everyone.

$10/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Listen: Pledge week performances live from Studio B

Montana Public Radio | By Christopher Moyles
Published March 24, 2026 at 1:50 PM MDT
Graphic featuring three side-by-side concert posters on a black background with colorful accents. Left poster: “Live Performance” with the duo Needle and Thread, showing two women playing string instruments outdoors. Text lists March 24 at 8 p.m., “Montana Public Radio Live from Studio B,” and “Listen from anywhere at mtpr.org.” Center poster: “Live Performance” with Tom Catmull’s Last Resort, featuring a black-and-white photo of a man playing guitar and singing into a microphone. Text lists March 27 at 7 p.m., with the same Montana Public Radio and streaming details. Right poster: “Live Performance” with Owen Ross and Friends, showing a man playing guitar indoors. Text lists March 29 at 2 p.m., along with Montana Public Radio Studio B and mtpr.org listening information.
Tune in for Needle and Thread, Tom Catmull and Owen Ross and Friends live from Studio B.

Coming up live on Montana Public Radio: Needle and Thread, Owen Ross and Friends, and Tom Catmull's Last Resort. Support the local music you love. Montana music lives here, live on Montana Public Radio.

Needle and Thread

“Live Performance” with the duo Needle and Thread, showing two women playing string instruments outdoors. Text lists March 24 at 8 p.m., “Montana Public Radio Live from Studio B,” and “Listen from anywhere at mtpr.org.”
Needle and Thread, live on MTPR at 8 p.m. on March 24, 2026.

Join us on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. as we welcome Needle and Thread to MTPR's Studio B for a special live pledge performance.

Needle & Thread is Ella and Maddy Zuellig, a banjo, fiddle, guitar-playing, singing sister duo from Missoula. Surrounded by traditional music since birth, they perform old ballads, songs, and tunes from early American music. They keep the tradition alive with their sister harmonies and authentic style that will take you back to the past.

Our amazing resident folk-ologist Sarah Aronson will interview and Bryan Ramirez will host.

Tom Catmull's Last Resort

“Live Performance” with Tom Catmull’s Last Resort, featuring a black-and-white photo of a man playing guitar and singing into a microphone. Text lists March 27 at 7 p.m., with the same Montana Public Radio and streaming details.
Tom Catmull, live on MTPR at 7 p.m. on March 27, 2026.

Join us on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. as we welcome Tom Catmull's Last Resort to MTPR's Studio B for a special live pledge performance.

When it comes to singer/songwriters, Tom is a Montana legend. He says it best himself: "The tricks useful to achieving this feat include infectious melody, thoughtful arrangement, storytelling, some finger picking and a clean shirt."

For this broadcast, he will be joined by a couple other well-known Montana-centric musicians; Travis Yost on bass, and Drew Barker on drums. We are very much looking forward to an evening of story and melody.

Owen Ross and Friends

“Live Performance” with Owen Ross and Friends, showing a man playing guitar indoors. Text lists March 29 at 2 p.m., along with Montana Public Radio Studio B and mtpr.org listening information.
Owen Ross and Friends, live on MTPR at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

Join us on Sunday, March 29th, at 2 p.m. as we welcome Owen Ross and Friends back to MTPR's Studio B for a special live Pledge performance.

Owen Ross is a jazz guitarist, composer, and producer whose music is imbued with influences of hard bop, modern jazz, funk, and R&B. Ross has captivated audiences around the world with his soulful playing and compositions, both as a solo artist, sideman, and with his organ trio, Diplomats of Funk.

Based in Montana and New England, Ross serves as a faculty member at the University of Montana School of Music, and as an in-house engineer and arranger at Oak Hill Music and Studio Metronome in New Hampshire.

His Studio B session was a highlight for us last year, and we can't wait to see what surprises he brings us this year. Sit back on Sunday afternoon and enjoy.
Tags
Music Tom CatmullNeedle and ThreadOwen Ross and Friends
Christopher Moyles
Chris Moyles is part of MTPR's audio production unit, specializing as a
live recording engineer and producer.
See stories by Christopher Moyles
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information