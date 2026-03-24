Listen: Pledge week performances live from Studio B

Coming up live on Montana Public Radio: Needle and Thread, Owen Ross and Friends, and Tom Catmull's Last Resort. Support the local music you love. Montana music lives here, live on Montana Public Radio.

Needle and Thread

Needle and Thread, live on MTPR at 8 p.m. on March 24, 2026.

Join us on Tuesday, March 24, at 8 p.m. as we welcome Needle and Thread to MTPR's Studio B for a special live pledge performance.

Needle & Thread is Ella and Maddy Zuellig, a banjo, fiddle, guitar-playing, singing sister duo from Missoula. Surrounded by traditional music since birth, they perform old ballads, songs, and tunes from early American music. They keep the tradition alive with their sister harmonies and authentic style that will take you back to the past.

Our amazing resident folk-ologist Sarah Aronson will interview and Bryan Ramirez will host.

Tom Catmull's Last Resort

Tom Catmull, live on MTPR at 7 p.m. on March 27, 2026.

Join us on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m. as we welcome Tom Catmull's Last Resort to MTPR's Studio B for a special live pledge performance.

When it comes to singer/songwriters, Tom is a Montana legend. He says it best himself: "The tricks useful to achieving this feat include infectious melody, thoughtful arrangement, storytelling, some finger picking and a clean shirt."

For this broadcast, he will be joined by a couple other well-known Montana-centric musicians; Travis Yost on bass, and Drew Barker on drums. We are very much looking forward to an evening of story and melody.

Owen Ross and Friends

Owen Ross and Friends, live on MTPR at 2 p.m. on March 29, 2026.

Join us on Sunday, March 29th, at 2 p.m. as we welcome Owen Ross and Friends back to MTPR's Studio B for a special live Pledge performance.

Owen Ross is a jazz guitarist, composer, and producer whose music is imbued with influences of hard bop, modern jazz, funk, and R&B. Ross has captivated audiences around the world with his soulful playing and compositions, both as a solo artist, sideman, and with his organ trio, Diplomats of Funk.

Based in Montana and New England, Ross serves as a faculty member at the University of Montana School of Music, and as an in-house engineer and arranger at Oak Hill Music and Studio Metronome in New Hampshire.

His Studio B session was a highlight for us last year, and we can't wait to see what surprises he brings us this year. Sit back on Sunday afternoon and enjoy.