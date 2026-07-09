Citing due process, court orders release of Bozeman man arrested by ICE 

Jose David Cortes Torres was one of dozens of people arrested in Gallatin County last week as part of an Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation. Now, his attorneys say a federal district court judge in Butte has ordered his release.

According to court records, Torres came to the United States as a minor nearly three years ago. Now 20 years old, he serves as a primary caretaker for his grandmother. Torres has no criminal record and no documented encounters with law enforcement.

Judge Brian Morris this week ordered Torres released from the Cascade County jail. Morris found the government likely violated Torres’ constitutional right to due process by detaining him without justification. The judge found many similarities between this case and Roberto Orozco-Ramierz’ detention earlier this year. He was also ordered released on similar grounds.

Torres was held in a small room in Helena with more than a dozen others for hours after he was detained, according to court filings. ICE officers interrogated him and allegedly offered Torres $270 to self-deport. Torres refused.

The Bozeman arrests came during a nationwide immigration crackdown. The New York Times reported more than 10,000 people have been detained in the last several weeks.