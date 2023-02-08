Farm-to-pantry bill advances to House

A bill seeking to make it easier for food pantries to buy from local producers glided out of a committee in the Montana Legislature Tuesday.

House Bill 276 would establish $1 million in grants for pantries over the next two years to help them contract with farmers and ranchers for fresh, nutritious foods. The House Agriculture Committee voted unanimously to send the measure on to the full House of Representatives with little debate.

No one spoke against the bill at its initial hearing in January. Proponents ranged from farmers to food bank operators who said the grants would help bring healthy foods to Montanans in need, while also supporting small producers.