Spring shirts and thank-you gifts

This year's pledge t-shirts feature a design by artist Stella Nall.

Long sleeve: $8.33/mo

Short sleeve: $6.25/mo

Kids: 2.50/mo

Choose a shirt or another thank-you gift with your donation:

Select a thank-you gift from the list on the donate form.

Selected thank-you gifts

Find these and more listed on the donate form.

Montana Public Radio A selection of thank-you gifts for 2026.

Handmade hardwood toaster tongs

Toaster tongs handcrafted by Matt Young of Brokenhorn Woodworking in Missoula. Made from Jatoba (Brazilian Cherry). Tongs have a magnet on the backside for attaching to fridge or toaster. Donor will mail.

$3/mo

One week pinball machine rental - Missoula

Donated by Seff of Spin-A-Rip in Missoula. A one-week pinball machine rental including delivery, set-up/tear-down and pick-up. For smoke-free private home or workplace. Donor will deliver in Missoula.

$20.83/mo

Hand-knit wool hat.

Created and donated by Terry Peterson of Scandinavian Knitwear. This fleece lined hat is made of 100% Shetland wool and features a tan background with brown designs and reindeer. Size medium/large. Pickup from donor in Plains, delivery available in Missoula Flathead area.

$12.50/mo

Fire engine ride

Donated by Missoula's Gecko Agency, who will chauffeur you and your group (up to 9 people) to and from a local Missoula destination. Book for your next special occasion, whether it’s a kids trip to ice cream or an adults dinner out. You and your guests will be picked up and dropped off at the University of Montana.

$35/mo

Child tipi

Donated by Alpine Tipis in Polson, score this 7 foot diameter tipi for a kiddo in your life! Can you say backyard campouts?!! It's made with heavy 12 oz. canvas and comes complete with break-down poles, a canvas door, lace pins, rope, a carry/storage bag and set-up instructions. Pick up in Polson.

$25/mo

Starter plants - vegetables, herbs, flowers

Donated by Barton Morse of Kalispell. Select ten 4-inch starter plants. Includes tomatoes, basil, dill, squash, potatoes, flowers, and more! Pick up from donor in Kalispell June 1-19.

$6/mo