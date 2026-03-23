Spring shirts and thank-you gifts
This year's pledge t-shirts feature a design by artist Stella Nall.
Long sleeve: $8.33/mo
Short sleeve: $6.25/mo
Kids: 2.50/mo
Choose a shirt or another thank-you gift with your donation:
Selected thank-you gifts
Find these and more listed on the donate form.
Handmade hardwood toaster tongs
Toaster tongs handcrafted by Matt Young of Brokenhorn Woodworking in Missoula. Made from Jatoba (Brazilian Cherry). Tongs have a magnet on the backside for attaching to fridge or toaster. Donor will mail.
$3/mo
One week pinball machine rental - Missoula
Donated by Seff of Spin-A-Rip in Missoula. A one-week pinball machine rental including delivery, set-up/tear-down and pick-up. For smoke-free private home or workplace. Donor will deliver in Missoula.
$20.83/mo
Hand-knit wool hat.
Created and donated by Terry Peterson of Scandinavian Knitwear. This fleece lined hat is made of 100% Shetland wool and features a tan background with brown designs and reindeer. Size medium/large. Pickup from donor in Plains, delivery available in Missoula Flathead area.
$12.50/mo
Fire engine ride
Donated by Missoula's Gecko Agency, who will chauffeur you and your group (up to 9 people) to and from a local Missoula destination. Book for your next special occasion, whether it’s a kids trip to ice cream or an adults dinner out. You and your guests will be picked up and dropped off at the University of Montana.
$35/mo
Child tipi
Donated by Alpine Tipis in Polson, score this 7 foot diameter tipi for a kiddo in your life! Can you say backyard campouts?!! It's made with heavy 12 oz. canvas and comes complete with break-down poles, a canvas door, lace pins, rope, a carry/storage bag and set-up instructions. Pick up in Polson.
$25/mo
Starter plants - vegetables, herbs, flowers
Donated by Barton Morse of Kalispell. Select ten 4-inch starter plants. Includes tomatoes, basil, dill, squash, potatoes, flowers, and more! Pick up from donor in Kalispell June 1-19.
$6/mo