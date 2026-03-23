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Spring Pledge Week - March 23 - 30
It's our spring pledge week at Montana Public Radio! We're in our first year operating without federal funding, and we need to raise $675,000 this week to stay on track.

You're here because public radio matters to you. Your support matters to public radio. Join us today to keep the news, music and educational programs you rely on available to everyone.

$10/month goes a long way, but any amount helps. Thank you!
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

Spring shirts and thank-you gifts

Montana Public Radio
Published March 23, 2026 at 7:12 AM MDT
Promotional graphic showing three T-shirts on a blue background for Montana Public Radio’s 2026 spring pledge drive. Each shirt features the same illustrated design with two black animals circling a star and red text. The shirts are displayed in different colors and styles—long-sleeve, short-sleeve, and kids’—with monthly donation amounts listed below: $8.33/month, $6.25/month, and $2.50/month. The Montana Public Radio logo appears in the top right.
Montana Public Radio

This year's pledge t-shirts feature a design by artist Stella Nall.

Long sleeve: $8.33/mo
Short sleeve: $6.25/mo
Kids: 2.50/mo

Choose a shirt or another thank-you gift with your donation:

Select a thank-you gift from the list on the donate form.
Select a thank-you gift from the list on the donate form.

Selected thank-you gifts

Find these and more listed on the donate form.

Collage of six images on a blue background: wooden kitchen utensils on a marble surface; a row of illuminated pinball machines; a red knit hat with animal patterns; a red fire truck parked outdoors at sunset; a small teepee set up near a lake with a person standing beside it; and a smiling man wearing glasses and a hat holding a bunch of freshly harvested garlic.
Montana Public Radio
A selection of thank-you gifts for 2026.

Handmade hardwood toaster tongs

Toaster tongs handcrafted by Matt Young of Brokenhorn Woodworking in Missoula. Made from Jatoba (Brazilian Cherry). Tongs have a magnet on the backside for attaching to fridge or toaster. Donor will mail.
$3/mo

One week pinball machine rental - Missoula

Donated by Seff of Spin-A-Rip in Missoula. A one-week pinball machine rental including delivery, set-up/tear-down and pick-up. For smoke-free private home or workplace. Donor will deliver in Missoula.
$20.83/mo

Hand-knit wool hat.

Created and donated by Terry Peterson of Scandinavian Knitwear. This fleece lined hat is made of 100% Shetland wool and features a tan background with brown designs and reindeer. Size medium/large. Pickup from donor in Plains, delivery available in Missoula Flathead area.
$12.50/mo

Fire engine ride

Donated by Missoula's Gecko Agency, who will chauffeur you and your group (up to 9 people) to and from a local Missoula destination. Book for your next special occasion, whether it’s a kids trip to ice cream or an adults dinner out. You and your guests will be picked up and dropped off at the University of Montana.
$35/mo

Child tipi

Donated by Alpine Tipis in Polson, score this 7 foot diameter tipi for a kiddo in your life! Can you say backyard campouts?!! It's made with heavy 12 oz. canvas and comes complete with break-down poles, a canvas door, lace pins, rope, a carry/storage bag and set-up instructions. Pick up in Polson.
$25/mo

Starter plants - vegetables, herbs, flowers

Donated by Barton Morse of Kalispell. Select ten 4-inch starter plants. Includes tomatoes, basil, dill, squash, potatoes, flowers, and more! Pick up from donor in Kalispell June 1-19.
$6/mo
Inside MTPR
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information