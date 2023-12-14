© 2023 MTPR
2023 holiday specials

Montana Public Radio
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST

MTPR Holiday Programs for 2023

Sunday 12/17

  • 4 p.m.: Montana StoryCorps Special #2

Monday 12/18

  • 8 p.m.: In Winter's Glow: A Winter Solstice Program

Tuesday 12/19

  • 7 p.m.: The Musician’s Spotlight Winter Special 2023 with John Floridis

Thursday 12/21

  • 7 p.m.: Paul Winter Solstice Special

Friday 12/22

  • 4 p.m.: Stubby Pringle Christmas on the PGB
  • 10 p.m.: Muses Jukebox - Christmas Show

Saturday 12/23

  • 5 a.m.: Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites
  • 3 p.m.: Carols at Home with the Imani Winds
  • 4 p.m.: The Thistle & Shamrock - A Child’s Christmas in Wales
  • 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: 2023 Remembered from the Current

Sunday 12/24

  • 8 a.m.: Sunday Baroque for Christmas Eve
  • 2 p.m.: Dimensions in Jazz with John Arvish - Holiday Show
  • 4 p.m.: Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites
  • 5 p.m.: All Things Considered
  • 6 p.m.: Jonathan Winter’s A Christmas Carol
  • 7 p.m.: Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration
  • 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: St. Olaf Christmas Festival
  • 10 p.m.: A Chanticleer Christmas
  • 11 p.m.: A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico

Monday 12/25

  • 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Morning Edition
  • 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Your Classical Christmas Favorites
  • 11 a.m.: Christmas Day Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
  • 2 p.m.: Performance Today for Christmas Day
  • 4 p.m.: The Pea Green Boat for Christmas
  • 5 p.m.: All Things Considered
  • 8 p.m.: A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote Read by Gus Chambers
  • 8:35 p.m.: Montana Holiday Choral Music Highlights
  • 9 p.m.: World Bridges - Holidays Around the World
  • 11 p.m.: A World Café Holiday

Sunday 12/31/2023

  • 7 p.m. to Midnight: Toast of the Nation

Monday 1/1/24

  • 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: New Years Live from Vienna
