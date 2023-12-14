2023 holiday specials
MTPR Holiday Programs for 2023
Sunday 12/17
- 4 p.m.: Montana StoryCorps Special #2
Monday 12/18
- 8 p.m.: In Winter's Glow: A Winter Solstice Program
Tuesday 12/19
- 7 p.m.: The Musician’s Spotlight Winter Special 2023 with John Floridis
Thursday 12/21
- 7 p.m.: Paul Winter Solstice Special
Friday 12/22
- 4 p.m.: Stubby Pringle Christmas on the PGB
- 10 p.m.: Muses Jukebox - Christmas Show
Saturday 12/23
- 5 a.m.: Tinsel Tales 2: More NPR Christmas Favorites
- 3 p.m.: Carols at Home with the Imani Winds
- 4 p.m.: The Thistle & Shamrock - A Child’s Christmas in Wales
- 6 p.m. - 8 p.m.: 2023 Remembered from the Current
Sunday 12/24
- 8 a.m.: Sunday Baroque for Christmas Eve
- 2 p.m.: Dimensions in Jazz with John Arvish - Holiday Show
- 4 p.m.: Tinsel Tales: NPR Christmas Favorites
- 5 p.m.: All Things Considered
- 6 p.m.: Jonathan Winter’s A Christmas Carol
- 7 p.m.: Jazz Night in America: A Holiday Celebration
- 8 p.m. - 10 p.m.: St. Olaf Christmas Festival
- 10 p.m.: A Chanticleer Christmas
- 11 p.m.: A Choral Christmas with Stile Antico
Monday 12/25
- 6 a.m. - 9 a.m.: Morning Edition
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: Your Classical Christmas Favorites
- 11 a.m.: Christmas Day Freeforms with Michael Marsolek
- 2 p.m.: Performance Today for Christmas Day
- 4 p.m.: The Pea Green Boat for Christmas
- 5 p.m.: All Things Considered
- 8 p.m.: A Christmas Memory by Truman Capote Read by Gus Chambers
- 8:35 p.m.: Montana Holiday Choral Music Highlights
- 9 p.m.: World Bridges - Holidays Around the World
- 11 p.m.: A World Café Holiday
Sunday 12/31/2023
- 7 p.m. to Midnight: Toast of the Nation
Monday 1/1/24
- 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.: New Years Live from Vienna