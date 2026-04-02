Raffi celebrates 50 years of singing-songwriting for children, publication of ‘Mama Loves It’

Picture Book Picnicker Lauren Korn invites beloved singer-songwriter Raffi on a picnic to talk about his newest sing-along picture book, Mama Loves It, illustrated by Patricia Pessoa(Knopf Books for Young Readers).

Listeners will hear Raffi and the Good Lovelies sing “Mama Loves It,” and they’ll also hear snippets from “Penny Penguin,” “The Birdies Sing,” and “Baby Beluga.”

This conversation has been edited for time.

About Raffi:

Raffi is Raffi Cavoukian, an internationally renowned musician and performer for children, best known for hits like “Baby Beluga,” “Bananaphone,” and “Down by the Bay.” He is the founder of the Centre for Child Honouring, which advocates for an ecological worldview, a whole-systems shift in the way we make decisions that affect our children’s world.

Raffi recommends:

Owl Babies by Martin Waddell, illustrated by Patrick Benson (Candlewick Press)

Lauren Korn recommends:

Mama Loves It (illustrated by Patricia Pessoa; Knopf Books for Young Readers); Shake My Sillies Out (originally illustrated by David Allender, re-illustrated by Maple Lam; Knopf Books for Young Readers); and I Wonder If I’m Growing (illustrated by Jon Klassen; forthcoming from Tundra Books, Penguin Random House Canada) by Raffi

Raffi Songs to Read Boxed Set, which includes Baby Beluga, Wheels on the Bus, and Down by the Bay (Knopf Books for Young Readers)

If You Make a Call on a Banana Phone by Gideon Sterer, illustrated by Emily Hughes (Clarion Books)

Golden Sturdy Books like Animal Babies by Rebecca Dickinson, illustrated by Lisa Bonforte; The Mother Goose Word Book illustrated by Ann Schweninger; Peek-a-Boo! I See You! by Joan Phillips, illustrated by Kathy Wilburn; and Cyndy Szekeres’ Counting Book

Singable Songs for the Very Young by Raffi (Rounder Records, 1976)

Wee Sing Silly Songs by Pam Beall and Susan Nipp (Price Stern Sloan)

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Picture Book Picnic is supported by a co-op of four independent bookstores, encouraging a lifetime of learning through storytelling and conversation: Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton, Montana; Montana Book Co. in Helena, Montana; Fact & Fiction Books in Missoula, Montana; and Bookworks of Whitefish.

Funding for The Write Question and its series comes from members of Montana Public Radio; and from the Greater Montana Foundation—encouraging communication on issues, trends, and values of importance to Montanans. A hat-tip to Humanities Montana for supporting The Write Question since 2008.

The Write Question and its series are productions of Montana Public Radio.