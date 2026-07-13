© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beetle, Shifty and Dogsy: Nicknames in Butte provided safety, identity and a sense of humor

Montana Public Radio | By Keely Larson
Published July 13, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
Butte, Montana has a storied history of nickname usage. This book contains pages and pages of nicknames.
Keely Larson
Butte, Montana has a storied history of nickname usage. This book contains pages and pages of those nicknames.

Butte, Montana has been known as a city of nicknames. It’s been called The Mining City, The Richest Hill on Earth and Butte America. But the penchant for nicknames goes deeper, all the way to the individual person. 

To counter gigantic families, various ethnic neighborhoods and to just have a laugh, many Buttians (another nickname) from the 1900s to the 1930s used nicknames all over the place. 

The nicknames’ tone really varied. Some were not very nice. Some were ethnically or racially motivated. Some were given out by schoolmates and they just followed a person through life. Some were found on the football field. Some were based on physical characteristics. And some were given in the copper mines.

But as the mines closed and time went on, they filtered out. So, what happened?

In this special, Keely Larson, a special projects producer with Montana Public Radio, aims to find out.
Tags
Arts & Life Butte MontanaKeely LarsonNicknamesButte archivesEllen Crain
Keely Larson
See stories by Keely Larson
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information