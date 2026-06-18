Obituary for a Small Town

Dagmar, Montana, is way up there in what’s almost Canada and almost North Dakota. She was very Danish and had a rebellious youth – at one point, she was kind of a Communist. Mostly, she was the town where the farmers came to buy groceries, go to church and pull up to the bar. But over time, those institutions closed or burned down. If a newspaper ran her obit, Megan Torgerson would be among those listed as loving survivors. She goes back home to find out: Is Dagmar really and truly dead?

Reported and narrated by Megan Torgerson, UM alum and creator and host of Reframing Rural