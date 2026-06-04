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Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

Deciding to Say Goodbye

Montana Public Radio | By Sophia Marsolek
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:17 AM MDT
The Obit Project

Clifford Marion was a jokester and a lover of card games and gambling. He was a force where he worked for a decade at the Town Pump. And then he got sick. At the end, surrounded by his family, it was his wife who had to make the decision about when to let go, a moment at the heart of this story.

Reported and narrated by Sophia Marsolek, current student at UM Journalism.
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Arts & Life Wayne Boyes
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