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Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

The Farmer Who Never Left His Land

Montana Public Radio | By Kathleen Shannon
Published May 28, 2026 at 6:51 AM MDT
The Obit Project

Wayne Boyes was the de facto mayor of the unincorporated town of Tarkio off Interstate 90, though he’d never want that title. He was too busy with his cows. Wayne was born in Tarkio, he married his neighbor, and he died on his land with a list of chores. His family picked up that list in his honor and because some chores just need to get done. It’s what Wayne would have wanted.

Reported and narrated by Kathleen Shannon, alum of UM Journalism’s graduate program
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Arts & Life Wayne Boyes
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