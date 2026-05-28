The Farmer Who Never Left His Land

Wayne Boyes was the de facto mayor of the unincorporated town of Tarkio off Interstate 90, though he’d never want that title. He was too busy with his cows. Wayne was born in Tarkio, he married his neighbor, and he died on his land with a list of chores. His family picked up that list in his honor and because some chores just need to get done. It’s what Wayne would have wanted.

Reported and narrated by Kathleen Shannon, alum of UM Journalism’s graduate program