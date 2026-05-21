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Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

Off the Grid by Choice

Montana Public Radio | By Paul Hamby
Published May 21, 2026 at 6:16 AM MDT
The Obit Project

A lot of people in Billings, Montana, knew Stanley Littleboy by sight. He was that homeless guy with the great face you’d see downtown or in South Park. But he had people who loved him. His kids and grandkids in Billings tried to give him options, including a roof over his head. Stanley said no. He preferred his lifestyle, even though it ended when his body was found frozen near the railroad tracks. His family reconciles what they knew and what they tried to understand about Stanley now that he’s no longer running from them.

Reported and narrated by Paul Hamby, UM Journalism alum currently at the Billings Gazette
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Arts & Life Darrel Johnson
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