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The Write Question
The Write Question
The Write Question is a weekly literary program hosted by Lauren Korn that features authors from the American West—and beyond—including James Lee Burke, Kate Lebo, Anne Helen Petersen, Robert Wrigley, Jess Walter, Stephen Graham Jones, Hoa Nguyen, Maggie Shipstead, Elissa Washuta, and others.

Join Kevin Fedarko and The Write Question’s Lauren Korn on an adventure: A live podcast taping!

Montana Public Radio | By Lauren Korn
Published May 18, 2026 at 3:00 PM MDT
This event is free and open to the public.
This event is FREE and open to the public.

Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton presents a live podcast taping of a conversation between author Kevin Fedarko and Montana Public Radio’s The Write Question host Lauren Korn at Ravalli County Museum on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Kevin is a seasoned author and journalist renowned for his exploration of the American Southwest and his fervent advocacy for environmental conservation. He is the author of A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon (Scribner) and The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon (Scribner).

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Kevin will also be discussing his book with other bookstores on the following dates:

  • 6 p.m. on June 22nd: Country Bookshelf, Bozeman
  • 6 p.m. on June 23rd: MT Book Co., Helena
  • 7 p.m. on June 24th: Fact & Fiction, Missoula
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Arts & Life Kevin Fedarko
Lauren Korn
Lauren R. Korn holds an M.A. in poetry from the University of New Brunswick, where she was the recipient of the Tom Riesterer Memorial Prize and the Angela Ludan Levine Memorial Book Prize. A former bookseller and the former Director of the Montana Book Festival, she is now an Arts and Culture Producer at Montana Public Radio and the host of its literature-based radio program and podcast, ‘The Write Question.’
See stories by Lauren Korn
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