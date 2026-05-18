Join Kevin Fedarko and The Write Question’s Lauren Korn on an adventure: A live podcast taping!

Chapter One Bookstore in Hamilton presents a live podcast taping of a conversation between author Kevin Fedarko and Montana Public Radio’s The Write Question host Lauren Korn at Ravalli County Museum on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Kevin is a seasoned author and journalist renowned for his exploration of the American Southwest and his fervent advocacy for environmental conservation. He is the author of A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon (Scribner) and The Emerald Mile: The Epic Story of the Fastest Ride in History Through the Heart of the Grand Canyon (Scribner).

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Kevin will also be discussing his book with other bookstores on the following dates:

