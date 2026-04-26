Montana Arts Council seeks applicants for new creative programming for older adults

Front Row Center Host Keely Larson sits down with Monica Grable, arts education director with the Montana Arts Council, to talk about the council's Creative Aging Initiative and new opportunities to develop arts programming for older adults in Montana.

The Montana Arts Council was awarded funding from the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies, which will allow the council to bolster its Creative Aging Initiative. Applicants to what the council is terming its Artful Life program will form a cohort, and if selected, will be awarded funding to create ongoing programming focused on older adults in Montana.

Email Grable at Monica.Grable@mt.gov for application information. Or, give her a call at (406) 444-6522.