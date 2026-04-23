Friends Till the End

Brendon Galbreath’s death was covered by most major news stations in Montana. He died after being pulled over. At first, it wasn’t clear if a cop shot and killed a 21-year-old citizen of the Blackfeet Nation in Missoula or if he died by suicide in that moment. But this isn’t a story about that. It’s about the beautiful moments we share with our friends, the kind that never show up in news stories.

Reported and narrated by JoVonne Wagner, alum of UM Journalism currently at Montana Free Press

