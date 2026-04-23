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Graphic poster with a mustard yellow background reading “The Obit Project.” The word “The” appears in black script above large white block letters spelling “OBIT.” Below, the word “PROJECT” appears in gold letters inside a black horizontal banner with small decorative arrows on each side. A detailed black-and-white illustration of a large chrysanthemum flower fills the lower half of the design.
The Obit Project
Stories about the lives of real Montanans after they die. Young journalists reinvent the obituary, creating a form that explores universal truths, legacies and reckoning with the memories of those we love. Coming April 2, 2026.Hosted by Jad Abumrad and Jule Banville

Friends Till the End

Montana Public Radio | By JoVonne Wagner
Published April 23, 2026 at 6:14 AM MDT
Graphic reads “The Obit Project” above an illustration of a flower on a textured background.
Obit Project

Brendon Galbreath’s death was covered by most major news stations in Montana. He died after being pulled over. At first, it wasn’t clear if a cop shot and killed a 21-year-old citizen of the Blackfeet Nation in Missoula or if he died by suicide in that moment. But this isn’t a story about that. It’s about the beautiful moments we share with our friends, the kind that never show up in news stories.

Reported and narrated by JoVonne Wagner, alum of UM Journalism currently at Montana Free Press
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Arts & Life Jack KirkleyBrendon Galbreath
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