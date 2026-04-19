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International Ballet Stars brings Sleeping Beauty to Great Falls, Missoula

Montana Public Radio | By Keely Larson
Published April 19, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

Front Row Center Host Keely Larson talks to Ekaterina Yachmennikova, producer of International Ballet Stars’ North American tour. International Ballet Stars has been touring across the East Coast for 10 years and continues to add stops, including in Montana.

On April 21 and April 22, International Ballet Stars brings a performance of Sleeping Beauty to audiences in Great Falls and Missoula, respectively.

Larson talks to Yachmennikova about the process of bringing over 200 custom scenery pieces from city-to-city and about International Ballet Stars’ We Dance program, which invites local dancers to be a part of the productions.

Grab tickets here.
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Arts & Life Front Row CenterInternational Ballet StarsEkaterina YachmennikovaSleeping Beauty
Keely Larson
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