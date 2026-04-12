Bare Bait Dance takes on a murder mystery

Front Row Center Host Keely Larson gets together with Westside Theater and Bare Bait Dance Executive Director Joy French and Bare Bait company dancer Maeve Fahey to talk about the last show in BBD's 2025/2026 season: An Exquisite Corpse.

The show is a collaboration between French and Fahey and combines surrealism, film noir, contemporary dance and a murder mystery.

Tickets are available here and a Youth Audience Series opportunity will be presented on April 18 at 3 p.m. A behind-the-scenes look at the creative process is on April 26.