Government spent millions on Trump ads. And, federal agents raid Ilhan Omar's home

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Today's top stories

The U.S. government continues to pay for ads promoting President Trump, even after he announced that his MAGA Inc. super PAC would take over funding. A federal judge ordered the ads to be taken down, yet they remained on air. An NPR analysis of data from AdImpact finds that nearly $22 million in taxpayer funds have been spent since the campaign began in late September. Almost $10 million of that was spent after Trump pledged on an Oct. 5 Truth Social post to fund the campaign privately. The White House has called the ads public service announcements, but a lawsuit by Common Cause and others argued they were funded without congressional approval, violating restrictions on taxpayer-funded publicity and propaganda.

Alex Wong / Getty Images President Trump leaves the stage after speaking during an election rally in Syracuse, New York on Oct. 9, 2026.

Trump has ramped up his campaign travel ahead of the midterm elections. He rallied supporters in Youngstown, Ohio, last night and is heading to Alaska today. More events are planned for later this week. He has been trying to encourage his supporters to vote by telling them to pretend he is on the ballot.

🎧 Trump's events resemble his presidential campaign rallies: He emphasizes his accomplishments while calling out superfans and insulting Democrats, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells Up First . Kurtzleben adds that Trump's campaign trail emphasizes that the GOP is still his party, despite his declining approval. Candidates like Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and GOP Sen. Jon Husted saw large, appreciative, but Kurtzleben says the benefits of appearing alongside Trump remain unclear.

He emphasizes his accomplishments while calling out superfans and insulting Democrats, NPR's Danielle Kurtzleben tells . Kurtzleben adds that Trump's campaign trail emphasizes that the GOP is still his party, despite his declining approval. Candidates like Ohio GOP gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and GOP Sen. Jon Husted saw large, appreciative, but Kurtzleben says the benefits of appearing alongside Trump remain unclear. ➡️ With just weeks until Election Day , polls may start to flood the landscape. While they serve as a helpful tool, remember they can't predict the future. Keep these tips in mind as polls pour in.

, polls may start to flood the landscape. While they serve as a helpful tool, remember they can't predict the future. Keep these tips in mind as polls pour in. ➡️ The NPR App has all of NPR's election coverage in one place — from the biggest stories across the country, to the issues that matter close to home. Browse headlines, playlists, podcast episodes, videos and more, all on the 2026 Election tab.

Federal agents searched Rep. Ilhan Omar's home in Washington, D.C., yesterday morning. Omar, D-Minn., says the search was politically motivated by the Trump administration. The Department of Justice told NPR in a statement that Homeland Security Investigations agents "executed a judicially authorized search warrant," approved by the DOJ, as part of an ongoing federal investigation. Current and former federal officials with knowledge of the search who were not authorized to speak publicly confirmed the details, revealing that this multi-year probe includes whistleblower complaints and focuses on allegations of immigration fraud.

🎧 One of Omar's neighbors, 79-year-old Sharon Jackson, tells NPR's Luke Garrett she was awoken yesterday at around 4:30 a.m. by loud knocking and that vans and agents wearing gloves were walking to and from the congresswoman's house. Vice President JD Vance previously accused Omar of immigration fraud, which she denies. Omar is an American citizen who left Somalia as a refugee. She stated on social media that the president has spent a decade targeting her with smear campaigns and vowed not to be silenced. Trump says that he is not involved in the investigation into Omar.

Living better

Malte Mueller / Getty Images The safest way to protect yourself from measles when traveling is to be vaccinated.

Living Better is a special series about what it takes to stay healthy in America.

The U.S. is experiencing its worst measles resurgence in decades. More than 3,600 confirmed cases and two deaths have been reported as of late September. Outbreaks in several states and exposures in public places like bars, sports stadiums and public transit have raised concerns about travel safety. Almost all U.S. measles cases involve unvaccinated individuals, and as the outbreaks grow in some states, the risk of exposure is getting higher. Here's what to know before traveling by plane or train.

✈️ People who've had two doses of the MMR vaccine are considered protected against measles.

✈️ The disease is highly contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs, breathes or sneezes. That airspace can remain contaminated for up to two hours.

✈️ Check with your healthcare provider about your vaccination status. They may recommend a booster based on your medical history and health.

✈️ Immunocompromised individuals may be unable to receive vaccination and often rely on herd immunity for protection. For measles, the vaccination threshold for herd immunity is 95%.

✈️ Measles can be hard to track because symptoms — such as fever, cough, and rash — typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure and can sometimes take long as 21 days to surface.

Picture show

Ernst Haas / Getty Images When Lee Krasner was asked in a 1978 interview what she was doing while her husband Jackson Pollock was becoming so famous, she said, "I was working all the time." Krasner is shown above, at work, in 1981.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art's new blockbuster exhibition showcases the works of two 20th-century artists. Jackson Pollock is well-known for his drip paintings. His wife, Lee Krasner, has often been overshadowed by her husband. This show finally gives Krasner the recognition she deserves. With more than 120 pieces on display — 74 from Krasner and 48 from Pollock — the show highlights Krasner as a titan of Abstract Expressionism, too. Check out some of the photos from the exhibit.

3 things to know before you go

Jonathan Nackstrand / AFP via Getty Images U.S. economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford are announced as the winners of the 2026 Nobel prize in economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday.

Americans Robert Hall from Stanford University and Michael Woodford from Columbia University have won the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences for their work on managing boom-and-bust cycles to reduce inflation and unemployment. Trump's new press secretary, Katie Zacharia, will hold her first press briefing today. She has raised her profile by appearing on conservative outlets and promoting right-wing conspiracy theories. Hectic early-morning traffic can make breakfast a luxury in Lagos, Nigeria. Akara is a roadside staple. For NPR's Breakfast Around the World series, Emmanuel Akinwotu explores the savory snack's deep roots in Nigeria and West Africa, and its spread around the world during the trans-Atlantic slave trade.

This newsletter was edited by Suzanne Nuyen.

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