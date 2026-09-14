See the Emmys 2026 red carpet looks

Stars are arriving on the red carpet for the 78th Emmy Awards.
Monday night's ceremony will hosted by Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay. It airs on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT. Shows that aired between June 2025 and May of this year are eligible for awards — including The Pitt, Pluribus, The Diplomat, and The Gilded Age on the drama side, and The Bear, Margo's Got Money Troubles, Shrinking and Widow's Bay on the comedy side.
You can find the nominees here, along with hopes from NPR critics here.
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