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Covering the wild world of prediction markets

NPR | By Bobby Allyn,
Adam RaneyGabriel J. SánchezShannon BondJoel Rose
Published September 5, 2026 at 3:01 PM MDT

NPR's Bobby Allyn talks about covering the prediction markets, where anyone can trade bets on the outcome of anything happening in the real world.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Bobby Allyn
Bobby Allyn is a technology correspondent at NPR based in Los Angeles.
See stories by Bobby Allyn
Adam Raney
Gabriel J. Sánchez
Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered.
Shannon Bond
Shannon Bond is a correspondent at NPR, covering how misleading narratives and false claims circulate online and offline, and their impact on society and democracy.
Joel Rose
Joel Rose is a correspondent on NPR's National Desk. As the network’s transportation correspondent since 2023, Rose’s reporting focuses on roadway and pedestrian safety, an air travel system under stress and how emerging technologies are changing the ways we get around.
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