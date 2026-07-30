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U.S. launches heavy airstrikes against Iran as war expands to other countries

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT

U.S. Central Command says it carried out a wave of heavy strikes against Iran on Thursday night, following Iran’s surprise attack Wednesday on U.S. forces in Jordan.

A drone attack also damaged an Egyptian port on the Mediterranean Sea. It’s the first time Egypt has suffered an attack since the Iran war began.

We discuss the latest updates in the Iran war with NPR’s Jane Arraf.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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