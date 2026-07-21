Join Molly Tuttle - Singer, Songwriter, and Virtuoso Guitarist Live in Studio B this Friday!

Join John Floridis this Friday, July 24th, at 12 PM as he hosts a very special live performance with Grammy-winning, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and virtuoso guitarist Molly Tuttle.

On the heels of two consecutive Grammy-winning albums with her band Golden Highway—2022’s Crooked Tree and 2023’s City of Gold—plus a nomination for Best New Artist, Molly Tuttle returns with a solo album that is her most dazzling to date: So Long Little Miss Sunshine.

"I’ve been wanting to make this record for such a long time. Part of me was scared to do such a big departure, and that went into the album title, So Long Little Miss Sunshine. It’s like, ‘You know what? I’m just not going to care what people think. I’m going to do what I want.’”