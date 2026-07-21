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Join Molly Tuttle - Singer, Songwriter, and Virtuoso Guitarist Live in Studio B this Friday!

Montana Public Radio | By Christopher Moyles
Published July 21, 2026 at 1:41 PM MDT
Molly Tuttle - Virtuoso Singer Songwriter Live on Studio B, MTPR, Friday July 24th, 12 pm
C. Moyles
Molly Tuttle - Virtuoso Singer Songwriter Live in Studio B, MTPR, Friday July 24th, 12 pm

Join John Floridis this Friday, July 24th, at 12 PM as he hosts a very special live performance with Grammy-winning, Nashville-based singer, songwriter, and virtuoso guitarist Molly Tuttle.

On the heels of two consecutive Grammy-winning albums with her band Golden Highway—2022’s Crooked Tree and 2023’s City of Gold—plus a nomination for Best New Artist, Molly Tuttle returns with a solo album that is her most dazzling to date: So Long Little Miss Sunshine.

"I’ve been wanting to make this record for such a long time. Part of me was scared to do such a big departure, and that went into the album title, So Long Little Miss Sunshine. It’s like, ‘You know what? I’m just not going to care what people think. I’m going to do what I want.’”
Music
Christopher Moyles
Chris Moyles is part of MTPR's audio production unit, specializing as a
live recording engineer and producer.
See stories by Christopher Moyles
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