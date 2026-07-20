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WMPAC brings four performances to the stage and the river in Big Sky this summer

Montana Public Radio | By Keely Larson
Published July 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center's series of summer shows kicks off on July 26.
Warren Miller Performing Arts Center
The Warren Miller Performing Arts Center's series of summer shows kicks off on July 26.

Front Row Center Host Keely Larson and Warren Miller Performing Arts Center Director John Zirkle talk about the four offerings onstage—and in the case of one performance, on the river—at WMPAC this summer in Big Sky.

Zirkle explains how it can be hard to draw Montanans inside in the summer, but with big talent, an Opera experience on the Gallatin River and "tiny theater" productions at the Big Sky Farmers' Market, there are options for all.

Tickets and more information can be found here.
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Keely LarsonFront Row CenterBig Sky MontanaJohn ZirkleWMPACWarren Miller Performing Arts Center
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