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Week in Politics: Trump's speech; midterm elections; Todd Blanche and Jay Clayton

NPR | By Scott Simon,
Ron Elving
Published July 18, 2026 at 5:42 AM MDT

Three months from the November midterms, President Trump is drawing attention to issues that are not top priorities for voters.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Ron Elving
Ron Elving is Senior Editor and Correspondent on the Washington Desk for NPR News, where he is frequently heard as a news analyst and writes regularly for NPR.org.
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