10 photographers share favorite moments from the Tiny Desk Contest Tour

This year's Tiny Desk Contest judges said that crowning Dallas hip-hop group Cure for Paranoia as the winner was a "No Brainer." The collective rose above thousands of other independent artists who submitted their original songs in hopes of playing their own Tiny Desk concerts.

Cure for Paranoia just wrapped up the 2026 Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour, where they performed at shows with 20 other standout entrants across the country. Put on in collaboration with NPR member stations across the country, each tour stop was a celebration of public media and the creatives of the Contest community. Scroll through the tour highlights below featuring photos chosen by the photographers and photo editor who covered the tour in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Austin, Denver, Chicago, Minneapolis, Boston, New York and Washington, D.C.

David Brendan Hall for NPR / Late Wife

"One of my favorite things about live music is that no matter how frequently you go to concerts, there are always more artists to discover. Case in point: one of the openers in Austin, Late Wife, who I hadn't previously caught despite countless nights of shooting in Austin.

This image encapsulates the enigmatic energy unleashed during their performance: singer/guitarist Frankie Conover's shred pose evokes a sense of joyful abandonment and total immersion in the raw rock moment under the brilliant stage lights. The feeling was reflected in the excited eyes and smiling faces of audience members, as well as the photographer, stoked to stumble upon a new favorite band right in his backyard — Tiny Desk's mission accomplished in a nutshell." — David Brendan Hall, Austin

Eric Lee for NPR / NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour made a stop at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

"D.C.'s Howard Theatre is an intimate venue that fills up quickly. The sound engineers are esurrounded by the audience, and maneuvering through the crowd gets challenging. Halfway through Cure for Paranoia's set, I left the pit and headed toward the back for a wider perspective. I made a few frames with the stage lights just on Cure, but it felt flat, just another venue photo. Soon, the stage lights lit up the audience just enough, creating a halo effect. It gave depth to the room and showed how Cure for Paranoia commanded the audience." — Eric Lee, Washington, D.C.

Mikayla Delson for NPR / Cameron McCloud

"I love how the stage light catches Cam's glasses, creating a subtle starburst effect as he looks upward. In this moment, he was speaking about his late mother, and it almost feels as though she's watching over him from above. The lighting, his gaze and the emotion of the moment came together to create an image that feels deeply personal." — Mikayla Delson, Chicago

Jo Allen for NPR / DOGTAGS

"Queer joy deserves to be loud, colorful and impossible to look away from. DOGTAGS turned the Tiny Desk stage in Denver into a love letter to queer expression, where every note burst with community, connection and the kind of joy that reminds us celebration can be its own form of resistance. Every moment felt like an invitation to celebrate exactly who you are." — Jo Allen, Denver

Faith Nguyen for NPR / Ella Faye, right, her music is rooted in American folk music and her sound branches into neo-soul, blues, jazz and country.

"The picture shows Ella Faye and her backup vocalists warming up on the stairs, while other members of her band put finishing touches on their makeup in the background. I was blown away by how lovely their voices sounded together, even without microphones or production. The photo perfectly illustrates the journey of the emerging artist: It's not always glamorous; oftentimes, it's cramped and chaotic backstage, but it shines with the beauty of creating art with your friends." — Faith Nguyen, Boston

Jaida Grey Eagle for NPR / Riley & The Urban Revival

"Riley & The Urban Revival describe themselves as 'genre-proof' with a dash of 'We do whatever we want,' and that's exactly what they brought to the stage in Minneapolis. The music went from soul to rock and roll to country to jazz; it was a medley of different genres that didn't sound displaced but blended together beautifully. I circled the stage many times attempting to capture the energy. I was happy to grab this series of frames of lead singer Riley, with the colors and lights moving within the frame. This image perfectly encapsulates the feeling of the music for me." — Jaida Grey Eagle, Minneapolis

Mikayla Delson for NPR / Cameron McCloud

"I love how the out-of-focus band members naturally frame Cameron at the center, creating a sense of intimacy that makes you feel like you're on stage with them. The contrast between the cool blue tones in the foreground and the warm spotlight on Cameron also helps draw your eye directly to the heart of the performance." — Mikayla Delson, LA

Eric Lee for NPR / The audience at the NPR Tiny Desk Contest On The Road tour at The Howard Theatre in Washington, D.C., on Saturday, July 11, 2026, cheers at the concert.

"So much of the magic of Tiny Desk is in the connection between artist and audience. I love this photo because you can feel the giddiness and joy in the crowd from the perspective of the musician." — Beck Harlan, photo editor

Roy Baizan for NPR / Cure for Paranoia

"I love this photo of Cure for Paranoia exiting the stage. They look giddy, proud, a little tired and like they just had the most fun performing with each other." — Beck Harlan, photo editor

Mikayla Delson for NPR / Griot B is a rapper and the founder of School Yard Rap.

"The warm tones and subtle contrast in this image of Griot B create a cinematic atmosphere that perfectly matched the energy of his performance. His expression feels so genuine and expressive that it instantly draws you in, making this one of those moments where the emotion speaks louder than the image itself." — Mikayla Delson, San Francisco

Eric Lee for NPR / Les Greene & The Swayzees perform. Greene's music lies a deep reverence for the traditions of soul, but he's never been one to replicate the sounds of the past.

"Every frame of Les Greene & The Swayzees' performance felt electric. I loved this image because A) What crowd doesn't go wild for the splits? And B) This may have been the only moment in the entire set where he was at rest. Talk about pouring it all out." — Beck Harlan, photo editor

David Brendan Hall for NPR / Cure for Paranoia

"I love the perspective on this photo. We see all of Cure for Paranoia in the foreground, framed by the stage and the lights and speakers, their backs to us as they face the audience, soaking in the enthusiasm from the packed-out house before them in their home state of Texas." — Beck Harlan, photo editor

Eric Lee for NPR / Cameron McCloud

"Cameron McCloud sits at the base of the drums near the end of Cure for Paranoia's set. He spoke candidly to the audience throughout the entire show, soaking in the last stop of the tour in Washington, D.C. I could feel his breath as he bowed his head. Music faded and the crowd was cheering. I liked this photo with Cameron flanked by instruments both electronic and analog. The visual display kept playing on the screen behind him, mimicking static on a television. It's a quiet moment of reality in a chaotic composition built of clashing visual elements." — Eric Lee, Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2026 NPR